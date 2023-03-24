UK's best places to live have been revealed - does your neighbourhood make the list?

24 March 2023, 15:39

The UK's best places to live have been revealed
The UK's best places to live have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The best places to live in the UK have been revealed, alongside a list of neighbourhoods broken down by region.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The top town, Wadhurst in East Sussex, was chosen because it has "pretty much everything needed for modern life in miniature".

The list was created by the Sunday Times, whose judges looked at several factors, like schools, transport and broadband to culture, green spaces and the wellbeing of the high street.

The judges also named the best town in every region.

Wadhurst Castle in Wadhurst, East Sussex, which has been named as the overall best place to live in the UK
Wadhurst Castle in Wadhurst, East Sussex, which has been named as the overall best place to live in the UK. Picture: Alamy

North East - Whitley Bay

The list makers said this north-eastern town has everything, from "a coworking hub, artisan bakery, microbrewery" and even a "wild swimming club

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow on the horizon at St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast. Picture date: Thursday March 23, 2023. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow on the horizon at St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast. Picture date: Thursday March 23, 2023. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. Picture: Alamy

North West - Waterloo and Toxteth, Liverpool

Judges described the Liverpool suburb of Waterloo as a "super-seaside" area that has "fresh air along with fresh attitude".

Meanwhile "the troubles that hit Toxteth in the 1980s — and still blight its reputation — are so last century, and this buzzy, diverse district is now one of Liverpool’s most happening ’hoods," judges said.

Toxteth
Toxteth. Picture: Alamy

London - Crouch End

Judges said Crouch End was a "lovely North London suburb" with the feel of a market town.

Crouch End Broadway, North London
Crouch End Broadway, North London. Picture: Alamy

South West - Cirencester

Cirencester is "not your typical Cotswold town," judges said. That's because it "is busy all week, not just when the weekend Range Rover convoy rolls in.

"It has markets, an array of shops, parks, cafés and a smattering of culture to elevate it above the coach-party olde worlde norm."

View of St John Baptist from the streets, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, England, UK.
View of St John Baptist from the streets, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

South East - Chichester

List makers said "there is plenty of history" in Chichester, as visitors are "never far from an archaeological site or Georgian townhouse — but there’s a lot of modern culture too".

Chichester also has more Ukrainian refugees per capita than any other town, the judges noted.

Chichester
Chichester. Picture: Alamy

The Midlands - Leamington Spa

Leamington is "respectable with its golf and rugby clubs, and aspirational shops", but "innovation rather than tradition is the watchword," judges said.

Leamington Spa
Leamington Spa. Picture: Alamy

Donaghadee - Northern Ireland

This is a beautiful "seaside town with its lighthouse, multicoloured houses and views across crystal-clear waters to Scotland".

Donaghadee seafront from the pier
Donaghadee seafront from the pier. Picture: Alamy

Saffron Walden - East of England

Saffron Walden combines |excellent schools, a proper country feel and a handy location" which is "convenient for Cambridge commuters" yet "manageable for London".

Saffron Walden
Saffron Walden. Picture: Alamy

Ruthin - Wales

This is a "handsome, historic town" with "a jumble of medieval and Victorian buildings on winding streets leading off the grand hilltop market square".

St Peter's Square at dusk, Ruthin
St Peter's Square at dusk, Ruthin. Picture: Alamy

Dunkeld - Scotland

Judges said that "Dunkeld harbours its own special kind of magic. Add in a high street that would fit better in Sodermalm in Stockholm, Sweden, than Scotland and a foodie scene, and you’ve got arguably the most desirable rural village in the country.

Dunkeld
Dunkeld. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Neverending sales pitch! 'Singing estate agent' pays tribute to eighties cult classic in bid to sell house

Read more: Hundreds queue in the street for a chance to snap up two-bedroom east London home for £1,200 a month

The full list of winners and runners-up is below.

Overall winner: Wadhurst, East Sussex

East of England

Winner: Saffron Walden, Essex

Aylsham, Norfolk

Bourn, Cambridgeshire

Buckhurst Hill, Essex

Dedham Vale, Suffolk

Felixstowe, Suffolk

Norwich

London

Winner: Crouch End

Beckenham

Hackney borders N1 and E8

Earlsfield

King's Cross

Notting Hill

Woolwich

Midlands

Winner: Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Digbeth, Stirchley, Birmingham

Bishop's Castle, Shropshire

Great Malvern, Worcestershire

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Melbourne, Derbyshire

Rutland

Northern Ireland

Winner: Donaghadee, Co Down

Ormeau, Belfast

Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

North and North East England

Winner: Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear

Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

Ilkley, West Yorkshire

Leeds

Ouseburn, Newcastle

Sheffield

Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Wooler, Northumberland

North West

Winner: Liverpool

Manchester

Penrith, Cumbria

Rawtenstall, Lancashire

Sale, Greater Manchester

Stockport, Greater Manchester

Tarporley, Cheshire

Scotland

Winner: Dunkeld, Perthshire

East Linton, East Lothian

Portobello, Edinburgh

Shawlands, Glasgow

Newport-on-Tay, Fife

Orkney

Tighnabruaich, Argyll and Bute

South East England

Winner: Chichester, West Sussex

Alresford, Hampshire

Brighton and Hove, Seven Dials

Folkestone, Kent

Guildford, Surrey

Lindfield, West Sussex

Oxford

Reading, Berkshire

Reigate, Surrey

Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire

South West England

Winner: Cirencester, Gloucestershire

Bishopsteignton, Devon

Bristol

Broad Chalke, Wiltshire

The Chew Valley, Somerset

Marlborough, Wiltshire

Penzance, Cornwall

Poundbury, Dorset

Wales

Winner: Ruthin, Denbighshire

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

Barmouth, Gwynedd

Pontcanna, Cardiff

Gower Peninsula, Swansea

Narberth, Pembrokeshire

Solva, Pembrokeshire

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday March 24

Macron says ‘common sense’ meant delaying King Charles’s visit

Germany car hits pedestrians

Man drives at pedestrians in airport garage in Germany

A forest fire burns in the hills near Villanueva de Viver, Spain, in the early hours of Friday March 24 2023

Hundreds evacuated as Spain’s fire season starts early

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin

US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills American worker

Former prime minister Imran Khan, centre, leaves after appearing in court in Lahore, Pakistan on Tuesday March 21

Pakistani court grants protection to Imran Khan from arrest

The low-cost pub chain has warned that they could be forced to take action if sales don't go to plan.

Wetherspoons pubs warn of price hike for food and drink over 'ferocious' inflation troubles

Maximus and Alexander were found strangled at home, while their mother was found hanged

'Best friend' brothers, 9 and 7, found 'strangled to death' and mother 'hanged herself', inquest finds

The property was listed with an unconventional video to promote the features of the house.

Neverending sales pitch! 'Singing estate agent' pays tribute to eighties cult classic in bid to sell house

Inspectors said they saw the "worst case of neglect" they have come across in a restaurant in 15 years at Lilo Grill

Cardiff restaurant branded 'absolute disgrace' after rats found dragging away raw meat and eating from drains

John Motson's funeral took place on Friday

Football legends pay tribute to John Motson at funeral for giant of commentary

Elland Road has been closed after a security threat

Leeds United close Elland Road stadium following 'security threat'

Boroughmuir High School also urges children to refer to each other as 'they'

Edinburgh's top state school tells pupils they are 'queer' if they do not know their sexual orientation

A Ukrainian police officer takes cover in front of a burning building hit in a Russian airstrike in Avdiivka

Ten civilians dead and 20 hurt in Russian strikes in Ukraine

Tributes have poured in for the head chef who passed away last Saturday.

'The best & most loved bloke': Tributes paid after chef dies at beach bar in Cornwall

Dr Fia Johansson with Julia Wendell (l) and (top r). Madeleine McCann (bottom r)

'I feel sorry for her': Investigator helping woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann sends message to her mum

Firefighters controlling the remains of a rubbish fire from Thursday night's protests in Paris against the retirement Bill

Protests continue in France as King Charles’s visit is postponed

Latest News

See more Latest News

A policeman at the scene of a crash in Hong Kong

Eighty-seven people hurt in bus pile-up in Hong Kong

King Charles's state visit to France has been postponed as pension riots sweep the country

'Charles visit would have caused detestable incidents' says Macron as France burns following riots and looting
The Director of the Information and Press Department called Prince William the 'son of Charles' in a recent speech.

Prince William mocked as 'William Charles-ovich' by Russia after his secret trip to Polish military base
Protesters scuffle at the end of a rally in Paris on Thursday

Scattered protests continue as Paris reels from violence

Singer Ellynora has apologised to fans and said she broke down into tears after the performance

Singer 'breaks down in tears' and apologises to England fans after they accuse her of 'butchering' God Save The King
The RAC says nearly 700,000 extra cars will face daily charges

Ulez row erupts as RAC says 700,000 cars will face £12.50 fee after expansion

Lara’s father shaved her hair off this week as it started to come out!

'She's not going to sit exams - I've decided': Furious mother of 16-year-old cancer'She's not going to sit exams - I've decided': Furious mother of 16-year-old cancer patient rebels against exam board
The property is located in Chadwell Heath, East London

Hundreds queue in the street for a chance to snap up two-bedroom east London home for £1,200 a month
Visitors of the Abbey must remove their shoes before walking on the precious mosaic floor.

Westminster Abbey visitors can stand on the exact spot where King Charles III will be crowned - but only in socks
A Ukrainian pilot waves to his comrades from an Mi-8 combat helicopter during a combat mission in Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine using helicopters older than some of its pilots to defend against Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics
Gina Davidson looks back on Nicola Sturgeon's time in office

It's the end of an era with Nicola Sturgeon's departure - her time in office was historic

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'
'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series
Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr
Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay that much tax' for his wealth

Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller
'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit