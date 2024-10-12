UK's fertility rate falling faster than any other G7 nation - with austerity a 'principal factor'

pregnant woman holds an ultrasound photo of her baby, smiling as she gazes at the image. The ultrasound shows a clear picture of the developing baby,. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The average number of children born in the UK is falling faster than any other G7 nation since 2010, analysis has revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The alarming stats, collated by research by thinktank the Centre for Progressive Policy (CPP), reveal that the UK birthrate has dropped by 18.8%.

The figure, which is widely referred to as "the fertility rate", was calculated using birth figures from 2010 to the most recent statistics released in 2022.

The data revealed the UK had the biggest proportion fall across the G7 nations during the 12 year period.

Commissioned by Sky News, the data cited "austerity" as a "significant" influence on numbers according to Ben Franklin, interim CEO for the CPP.

Interior of children's bedroom with crib and animal paintings. Picture: Alamy

According to the thinktank analysis, Italy came just behind the UK boasting the second-largest fall in birth rate, with the United States in third, followed by Canada, France and then Japan.

Bucking the trend, Germany was revealed as having a 13.7% rise where its birth rate was concerned.

Read more: Woman who murdered parents hid mother’s body in wardrobe and father’s in ‘makeshift tomb’ for four years

Read more: 500-year-old mystery solved as Christopher Columbus' remains 'absolutely confirmed' using new DNA evidence

Mr Franklin described a falling birthrate as happening "faster" in the UK than in other nations, with "austerity was quite significant here, and more so than in other countries".

Mr Franklin added that in previous decades falls in fertility rates have reflected "more educated, higher income women".

Cozy hygge pastel colourful newborn baby socks on neutral beige background. Aesthetic minimalist baby fashion collage. Happy maternity concept. High q. Picture: Alamy

"This fall since 2010, and since austerity has happened, principally affected the poorer parts of the country," he added.

It comes as 2022 figures revealed a significant drop in the number of births across England and Wales, with numbers plummeting to the lowest levels seen in 20 years.

The figures have led to the closure of primary schools across the country due to falling student numbers - most notably in densely populated areas of the country, including London.