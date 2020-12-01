UK's points-based immigration system comes into force

1 December 2020, 13:38

A points-based immigration system will be in place
A points-based immigration system will be in place. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The UK's Australia-style points based immigration opens to applications from today, bringing an end to the Freedom of Movement Act.

The new system will stop unrestricted EU access to the UK and instead permit entry based on skill level.

The new system comes into place four years after the Brexit vote with free movement from and to the EU coming to an end on 31 December.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said it allows "the brightest and best" from around the world to apply to live and work in the UK.

Applications can start from today, meaning that anyone who meets the tough new points requirements could start work from 1 January 2021.

Points are awarded for job offers at the appropriate skill level, knowledge of English and a minimum salary of £25,600, unless the ‘going rate’ for that job is higher..

People who gain enough points will then be awarded a skilled work visa.

Priti Patel said it will allow the UK to access "the best talent"
Priti Patel said it will allow the UK to access "the best talent". Picture: PA

The government said this system will allow employers to access the "most highly qualified global talent".

"This encourages employers to focus on training and investing in the UK workforce, driving productivity and improving opportunities for individuals, especially those impacted by coronavirus," the Home Office said.

Applications must be made online along with proof of identity.

Fees for applying range from £610 to £1,408 and there is a healthcare surcharge of £624 a year.

Applicants must also show they can support themselves, with at least £1,270 available.

The skilled worker visas last for up to five years.

Other routes include a global talent visa for people with exceptional skills, an innovator visa for those establishing a business, a start-up visa and an intra-company transfer route.

Read more: UK launches new unit to monitor border disruption post-Brexit

Read more: Brexit border control tests cause Kent motorway chaos

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “This Government promised to end free movement, to take back control of our borders and to introduce a new points-based immigration system. Today, we have delivered on that promise. 

“This simple, effective and flexible system will ensure employers can recruit the skilled workers they need, whilst also encouraging employers to train and invest in the UK’s workforce.

“We are also opening routes for those who have an exceptional talent or show exceptional promise in the fields of engineering, science, tech or culture.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

An old Belarusian national flag is held during an opposition rally (AP)

Belarus opposition to make list of police officers accused of abuse
Keira Bell has won a landmark case against the the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust

Trans children can take puberty blockers if they understand 'consequences' of treatment
The White House (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Joe Biden’s victory certified in two key states as Donald Trump fights on
A protester holds a placard which reads in Persian: ” Stop implementation of the Additional Protocol (of the IAEA)” during a gathering in front of Iranian Foreign Ministry (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Iran’s parliament moves towards ending of UN inspections of nuclear sites
People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk along a street in Hong Kong (KIn Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong’s leader urges people to stay at home amid pandemic surge
The container holding Kaavan the elephant is blessed by monks

‘World’s loneliest elephant’ arrives safely in Cambodia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sir Keir Starmer told Labour MPs to abstain

Labour accused of playing politics ahead of Commons vote on Tiers
Sir Philip Green's career and wealth revealed as Arcadia faces administration

Who is Arcadia owner Sir Philip Green? A look at his net worth and business career
Sir Philip Green's retail empire Arcadia faces administration

Arcadia group collapse: Will Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton close?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien explains why Labour is abstaining in Commons tier system vote

James O'Brien explains why Labour is abstaining in Commons tier system vote
James O'Brien caller distraught that his wife has become a Covid anti-vaxxer

James O'Brien caller distraught his wife has become a Covid anti-vaxxer
National Grief Awareness Week: Carole Stone opens up about losing her husband

National Grief Awareness Week: Carole Stone opens up about losing her husband
James O'Brien takes on a Covid vaccine denier over possible 'immunity passport'

James O'Brien takes on a Covid vaccine denier over possible 'immunity passport'
PC Harper: Nick Ferrari challenges criminal barrister over killers' sentence length

PC Harper: Nick Ferrari challenges criminal barrister over killers' sentence length
Iain was quick to point out this caller wasn't correct

'A business requiring you to have a vaccine before using it is not akin to a dictatorship'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London