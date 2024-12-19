UK's youngest murderers since James Bulger's killers handed longer sentences

19 December 2024, 11:43

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was killed in an unprovoked machete attack
Shawn Seesahai, 19, was killed in an unprovoked machete attack

By Henry Moore

Britain’s youngest killers murderers since James Bulger’s killers have been handed longer sentences today after judges considered an appeal.





Shawn Seesahai, 19, died after being stabbed in the heart on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park, Wolverhampton last November.

The now 13-year old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are the youngest defendants since Robert Thompson and Jon Venables were sentenced for murder of toddler James Bulger in 1993 - one of the most infamous crimes in recent British history.

They were jailed for eight-and-a-half years following a trial earlier this year.

However, these sentences were branded "unduly lenient" and judges at the Court of Appeal have now agreed to change their sentences to 10 years.

Read more: Man, 18, denies murders of three girls at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport

The Solicitor General's bid to increase the sentences of Britain's youngest knife murderers for the murder of Shawn Seesahai is expected to be considered by the Court of Appeal.
The Solicitor General's bid to increase the sentences of Britain's youngest knife murderers for the murder of Shawn Seesahai is expected to be considered by the Court of Appeal.

The appeal scheme can be used by relatives, friends and victims to ask the Attorney General's Office to review jail sentences that are viewed as unreasonably low.

Shawn Seesahai was struck on his back, legs and skull while in Stowlawn playing fields in East Park.

The fatal wound to his back was more than 20cm deep and "almost came out" of his chest after going "through his heart".

He died at the scene.

The 16-inch knife used in the attack had been bought online for £40.

In a victim impact statement read to the sentencing hearing, the family of Mr Seesahai said they are haunted by thoughts of how scared he must have been when he was killed.

Caller Ayo: 'It is not the 12-year-olds' fault'

Relatives of Anguilla-born Mr Seesahai described his murder as tragic, unexpected and senseless, and having been committed "for no reason at all".

Both boys blamed the other for inflicting four wounds with the machete, after a dispute with the victim about sitting on a park bench.

One of the boys admitted possession of the knife prior to the trial, while the other was found guilty of the same charge when they were both unanimously convicted of murder on June 10.

A senior West Midlands Police officer has said the murder of Shawn Seesahai was both "shocking and saddening" after his killers were jailed.

Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, speaking outside Nottingham Crown Court after the sentencing, said: "Shawn was only 19 when his life was taken at the hands of two boys, then aged just 12, who had armed themselves with a machete.

"That reality has had a huge impact on us all, it is both shocking and saddening.

"The impact of knife crime is devastating no matter where you live in the country, this is an issue that affects us all.

"Much work has been done and we have had successes in some areas, however, this is clearly not enough.”

