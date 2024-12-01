UN halts aid deliveries via main route into Gaza amid gang looting threat as experts raise famine fears

1 December 2024, 13:19

File photo of trucks waiting to carry aid supplies near the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip
File photo of trucks waiting to carry aid supplies near the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The UN has halted aid deliveries to Gaza, citing the threat of gangs looting food deliveries, amid deepening fears of famine in the territory.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, the main aid provider in Gaza, said the route leading to the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel is too dangerous on the Gaza side.

Armed men looted nearly 100 trucks travelling on the route in mid-November, and he said gangs stole a smaller shipment on Saturday.

Experts were already warning of famine in the territory's north, which Israeli forces have almost completely isolated since early October.

The UN blamed the disorder in large part on Israeli policies.

Earlier, overnight Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least six people, including two young children who died in the tent where their family was sheltering, medical officials said on Sunday.

The strike in the Muwasi area, a sprawling tent camp housing hundreds of thousands of displaced people, also injured the children's mother and their sibling, according to the nearby Nasser Hospital.

A separate strike in the southern city of Rafah, on the border with Egypt, killed four men, according to hospital records.

The Israeli military said it was not aware of strikes in either location. Israel says it only targets militants and tries to avoid harming civilians, but its daily strikes across Gaza often kill women and children.

An Israeli truck transporting aid destined for the Gaza Strip arriving at a drop-off area near the Kerem Shalom crossing
An Israeli truck transporting aid destined for the Gaza Strip arriving at a drop-off area near the Kerem Shalom crossing. Picture: Getty

A former top Israeli general and defence minister has accused the government of ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza, where Israeli forces have been waging the latest in a series of offensives against Hamas since early October.

The army has sealed off the northern towns of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya, and the Jabaliya refugee camp, and allowed almost no humanitarian aid to enter.

Tens of thousands of people have fled, while the United Nations estimates up to 75,000 remain and experts have warned of famine.

Moshe Yaalon, who served as defence minister under Benjamin Netanyahu before quitting in 2016 and emerging as a fierce critic of the prime minister, said the current far-right government is determined to "occupy, to annex, to ethnically cleanse".

Pressed by an interviewer with a local news outlet on Saturday, he said: "There is no Beit Lahiya. No Beit Hanoun. (They are) operating now in Jabaliya, and (they) are actually cleaning the territory of Arabs."

Mr Yaalon reiterated the remarks in an interview with Israeli radio on Sunday, saying "war crimes are being committed here".

Mr Netanyahu's Likud party criticised his earlier remarks, accusing him of making "false statements" that are "a prize for the International Criminal Court and the camp of Israel haters".

The ICC has issued arrest warrants against Mr Netanyahu, another former defence minister, Yoav Gallant, and a Hamas commander, accusing them of crimes against humanity. The International Court of Justice is investigating allegations of genocide against Israel.

Israel rejects the allegations and says both courts are biased against it.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around people 250 hostage. Some 100 captives are still being held inside Gaza, around two-thirds of whom are believed to be alive.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 44,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were combatants. Israel says it has killed more than 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The war has destroyed vast areas of the coastal enclave and displaced 90% of the population of 2.3 million, often multiple times. Hundreds of thousands have crammed into squalid tent camps, where conditions have worsened as the cold, wet winter sets in.

Israel reached a ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah militants last week that has largely held, but that agreement, brokered by the United States and France, did not address the ongoing war in Gaza.

The US, Qatar and Egypt have spent much of the past year trying to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the remaining hostages, but those efforts stalled as Israel rejected Hamas's demand for a complete withdrawal from the territory.

The Biden administration has said it will make another push for a deal in its final weeks in office.

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to end the wars in the Middle East, without saying how. He was a staunch defender of Israel and its policies toward the Palestinians during his previous term.

