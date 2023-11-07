‘UN has no short-term role in ending Israel-Hamas conflict’ says former UK National Security Adviser

Lord Barroch says the UN may have a role in "supervising the long-lasting long-term humanitarian support" in Gaza. Picture: LBC/Getty

'UN has no short-term role in ending Israel-Hamas conflict' Lord Barroch tells Nick Ferrari

By Ana Truesdale

Former UK National Security Adviser Lord Kim Darroch says the UN has no short-term role in resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict, after UN Secretary-General calls Gaza a "graveyard for children."

Lord Darroch told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that “Israel, for a number of reasons, has never trusted the UN”. He says Israel believes the UN “is basically tilted against them.”

“I think it’s going to come down to the Americans in the lead in terms of international support or pressure or whatever to find a way through all of this”, Lord Darroch told Nick.

In the future, he believes the UN may have a role in “supervising the long-lasting long-term humanitarian support” needed in Gaza.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres described Gaza as “a graveyard for children” on Monday.

He said: “More United Nations aid workers have been killed than in any comparable period in the history of our organisation.”

His comments come after the Hamas-run health ministry claimed 10,000 people had now been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its retaliatory offensive last month.