Una Stubbs: Sherlock and EastEnders actress dies aged 84

12 August 2021, 16:34 | Updated: 12 August 2021, 17:18

Una Stubbs has died aged 84
Una Stubbs has died aged 84. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Sherlock and EastEnders actress Una Stubbs has died aged 84, her agent has said.

The actress died at home in Edinburgh and surrounded by her family, according to her agent.

It is understood she had been battling an illness for a few months.

In a statement, Ms Stubbs' sons Joe and Christian Henson and Jason Gilmore said: "Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh.

"We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times."

The star, who was born in Hertfordshire in 1937, had a career spanning decades.

Along with EastEnders and Sherlock, she was known for starring in Worzel Gummidge and Till Death Us Do Part, as well as being a team captain in weekly game show Give Us A Clue in the 1980s.

Prior to taking up acting on the small screen, Ms Stubbs was a dancer, also appearing in theatre.

The actress became widely known for starring alongside Cliff Richard in '60s film Summer Holiday.

However, in recent years, it was her role as Mrs Hudson - Sherlock's landlady - that won her recognition among audiences.

The show's creator, Steven Moffat, paid tribute to Ms Stubbs, saying she was "the loveliest light on Baker Street".

Writing on Instagram, he said: "The loveliest light on Baker Street has gone out.

"What a woman, what a talent, what a star - and just about the kindest, nicest, funniest person you could meet.

"I don't know how anyone even starts summing up that career - Till Death Us Do Part, Fawlty Towers, the incomparable Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge... and, of course, the irreplaceable heart and soul of Sherlock."

Fellow creator Mark Gatiss tweeted: "It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs.

"She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor.

"Mischief was in her blood.

"We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs Hudson. Goodbye, darling."

The actress played Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge.
The actress played Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge. Picture: Alamy

Actress Bonnie Langford also shared a tribute to Ms Stubbs: "Such a loss. She made everything look so effortless.

"A consummate professional, kind, gracious, elegant, versatile and fun.

"Her Aunt Sally was a masterclass alone.

"Condolences and love to those loved ones left behind."

In 2006, Ms Stubbs also portrayed Caroline Bishop in EastEnders, starring in six episodes.

The soap paid tribute to her saying: "We are so sad to hear the heart-breaking news that Una Stubbs has passed away.

"Playing the role of Caroline Bishop, Honey's aunty, Una will always be a much-loved part of the EastEnders family.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends. RIP."

Her agent, Rebecca Blond, said: "We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend.

"She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke rises from the city of Lashkar Gah after airstrikes against Taliban forces in Helmand province (Abdul Khaliq/AP)

Witnesses say 11th Afghan provincial capital falls to Taliban
Nagoya mayor Takashi Kawamura bites the Olympic gold medal of Miu Goto

Japan mayor apologises for biting athlete’s Olympic medal

Cargo ship Crimson Polaris

Cargo ship splits in two after running aground in Japanese port
Flowers have been left at the scene.

Tragedy 'beyond words': Tributes paid to father stabbed to death 'defending daughter'
A Coast Guard helicopter rescues a man stranded on a rooftop in Bozkurt, Turkey

Torrential rain triggers fatal floods and mudslides in northern Turkey
Seungri

K-pop star sentenced to three years in prostitution case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We'll burn your house': Ex-Army interpreter reveals father's Taliban door-knock

Ex-British Army interpreter talks about moment Taliban came looking for his father
Shelagh Fogarty challenged the climate change activist

'That's not true, is it?': Shelagh Fogarty challenges Extinction Rebellion police liaison
Dame Cressida Dick was accused of inaction over knife crime

Mother of stabbing victim accuses Cressida Dick of knife crime inaction
The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

'Why remove Gurkhas tent but allow XR to put a boat in Oxford Circus?'
Nick Ferrari raged about the new numerical GCSE grades

'If a GCSE grade 7 is an A, what the hell is a 10?' Nick Ferrari rails at new exam scores
Prince Andrew extradition 'depends on Boris Johnson', says Human Rights Lawyer

Prince Andrew extradition depends on Boris Johnson, says human rights lawyer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London