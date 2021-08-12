Una Stubbs: Sherlock and EastEnders actress dies aged 84

Una Stubbs has died aged 84. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Sherlock and EastEnders actress Una Stubbs has died aged 84, her agent has said.

The actress died at home in Edinburgh and surrounded by her family, according to her agent.

It is understood she had been battling an illness for a few months.

In a statement, Ms Stubbs' sons Joe and Christian Henson and Jason Gilmore said: "Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh.

"We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times."

The star, who was born in Hertfordshire in 1937, had a career spanning decades.

Along with EastEnders and Sherlock, she was known for starring in Worzel Gummidge and Till Death Us Do Part, as well as being a team captain in weekly game show Give Us A Clue in the 1980s.

Some of you may have known her as Rita, as Sally as Bat or Hudson but to my two brothers and I she was known as Mum. Thanks for everything Mum RIP. pic.twitter.com/78UTihny8Z — Christian Henson (@chensonmusic) August 12, 2021

Prior to taking up acting on the small screen, Ms Stubbs was a dancer, also appearing in theatre.

The actress became widely known for starring alongside Cliff Richard in '60s film Summer Holiday.

However, in recent years, it was her role as Mrs Hudson - Sherlock's landlady - that won her recognition among audiences.

The show's creator, Steven Moffat, paid tribute to Ms Stubbs, saying she was "the loveliest light on Baker Street".

Writing on Instagram, he said: "The loveliest light on Baker Street has gone out.

"What a woman, what a talent, what a star - and just about the kindest, nicest, funniest person you could meet.

"I don't know how anyone even starts summing up that career - Till Death Us Do Part, Fawlty Towers, the incomparable Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge... and, of course, the irreplaceable heart and soul of Sherlock."

Fellow creator Mark Gatiss tweeted: "It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs.

"She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor.

"Mischief was in her blood.

"We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs Hudson. Goodbye, darling."

The actress played Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge. Picture: Alamy

Actress Bonnie Langford also shared a tribute to Ms Stubbs: "Such a loss. She made everything look so effortless.

"A consummate professional, kind, gracious, elegant, versatile and fun.

"Her Aunt Sally was a masterclass alone.

"Condolences and love to those loved ones left behind."

In 2006, Ms Stubbs also portrayed Caroline Bishop in EastEnders, starring in six episodes.

The soap paid tribute to her saying: "We are so sad to hear the heart-breaking news that Una Stubbs has passed away.

"Playing the role of Caroline Bishop, Honey's aunty, Una will always be a much-loved part of the EastEnders family.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends. RIP."

Her agent, Rebecca Blond, said: "We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend.

"She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always."