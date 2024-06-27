Undercover officer tells court of ‘imminent threat’ to Holly Willoughby after accused Gavin Plumb sent him chloroform pic

Gavin Plumb denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

An undercover officer who intercepted an alleged plot to abduct, rape and kidnap Holly Willoughby has told a jury he believed there was an ‘imminent threat’ against her.

The man, who used the alias David Nelson, gave evidence to the trial of Gavin Plumb, 37, at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He said the defendant, from Harlow, had sent him what appeared to be Holly Willoughby’s address and details about the car she drove.

He claimed a picture of an “abduction kit” was also shared with him, alongside a photo of chloroform which it’s alleged Mr Plumb was planning to use in his kidnap attempt.

"Earlier in the conversation he had indicated he had chloroform," he told the court.

Gavin Plumb was arrested in October last year. Picture: Alamy

"It was not present in that photo of his abduction kit - I asked where the chloroform was, and he sent a picture of chloroform."

Gavin Plumb was arrested in October last year after the undercover officer, based with the Owatonna Police Department in Minnesota, said he found the information he’d gathered “quite alarming”.

David Nelson also told the jury he’d shared a flight confirmation with Gavin Plumb "to show him that I was willing to accomplice him in this act".

He then shared the information with the FBI and Metropolitan Police.

The judge said the officer, who appeared by video-link but with no image displayed, is involved in "several ongoing investigations" that are not connected to the defendant.

Mr Justice Edward Murray told jurors they "must not hold this, the fact it's being done in this way (anonymously via video-link), against the defendant in any way".

Mr Plumb is accused of attempting to live out his "ultimate fantasy" and was described by the prosecution as someone who had an "obsession" with Ms Willoughby.

He denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap.

The trial continues.