Worst areas in Britain for uninsured drivers revealed, with one city dominating list

Driving without insurance is illegal. Picture: MIB

By Kit Heren

The worst areas in the UK for uninsured drivers have been revealed, as a driver shared how he was left with a long-term injury after an uninsured lorry smashed into his car.

Driving without insurance in the UK is illegal, but there may be as many as 300,000 uninsured drivers on the roads.

Some 115,000 uninsured drivers have had their vehicles seized by police in 2024 alone, according to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau, an organisation that protects motorists who have been hit by uninsured hit-and-run drivers.

The worst areas for uninsured drivers are in the West Midlands, but postcodes in London, the north-east, the Thames Valley, South Yorkshire and Greater Manchester also feature on the list.

A car crash with an uninsured lorry. Picture: MIB

According to MIB data ,the hotspots are:

B11, which covers the Birmingham areas of Sparkhill, Sparkbrook, Tyseley, Greet

B21, which covers Handsworth, also in Birmingham

DA17, which covers Bexley in the south-east London suburbs

WV2, which covers south Wolverhampton

NE29, which covers North Shields near Newcastle

HP12, which is in High Wycombe

B18, which covers Winson Green and Hockley in Birmingham

SK1 in Stockport

B8, which covers Washwood Heath, Ward End, Saltley, Alum Rock, and Pelham

WS4 in north-east Walsall

CV7, between Birmingham and Coventry

BL7, north of Bolton

B33, which covers the areas of Kitts Green, Stechford, Lea Hall, Garretts Green, and Lyndon Green

DN8, north-east of Doncaster

MK7 in Milton Keynes

Damage to the windscreen of a car caused by an uninsured driver. Picture: MIB

The hotspots are ranked by MIB by claims from victims of uninsured drivers between October 26, 2022 and October 25, 2024, and then indexed by local population.

Croydon had the most uninsured claims in raw numbers, but because of its large local population only finished 176th on the hotspot ranking.

Being in a crash with a hit-and-run driver without insurance can make paying repair or medical bills very difficult.

According to the MIB, on average every 20 minutes someone in the UK is hit by an uninsured or hit-and-run driver. Every day someone is injured so badly they need lifelong care.

Some 60% of uninsured vehicles seized by police are also involved in other criminality, including including drink and drug driving, stolen vehicles or property, and serious organised crime.

One driver, Ian was driving when he was hit by a stolen lorry. The drivers of the truck ran off on foot, with Ian's car badly damaged.

He said: "I’d just set off from the traffic lights and, all of a sudden, there was an almighty crash. There were shards of glass all over the passenger seat and dashboard.

"I was shunted over to the other side of the road and it was all bit of a blur. I got out to have a look and saw this lorry on my car.”

He didn't realise how badly he was injured until later, but his shoulder was badly hurt. He needed injections for months and can still feel the injury.

He contacted his insurance company, who put him in touch with MIB, who started the claims process.