Worst areas in Britain for uninsured drivers revealed, with one city dominating list

11 November 2024, 12:30

Driving without insurance is illegal
Driving without insurance is illegal. Picture: MIB

By Kit Heren

The worst areas in the UK for uninsured drivers have been revealed, as a driver shared how he was left with a long-term injury after an uninsured lorry smashed into his car.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Driving without insurance in the UK is illegal, but there may be as many as 300,000 uninsured drivers on the roads.

Some 115,000 uninsured drivers have had their vehicles seized by police in 2024 alone, according to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau, an organisation that protects motorists who have been hit by uninsured hit-and-run drivers.

The worst areas for uninsured drivers are in the West Midlands, but postcodes in London, the north-east, the Thames Valley, South Yorkshire and Greater Manchester also feature on the list.

A car crash with an uninsured lorry
A car crash with an uninsured lorry. Picture: MIB

According to MIB data ,the hotspots are:

  • B11, which covers the Birmingham areas of Sparkhill, Sparkbrook, Tyseley, Greet
  • B21, which covers Handsworth, also in Birmingham
  • DA17, which covers Bexley in the south-east London suburbs
  • WV2, which covers south Wolverhampton
  • NE29, which covers North Shields near Newcastle
  • HP12, which is in High Wycombe
  • B18, which covers Winson Green and Hockley in Birmingham
  • SK1 in Stockport
  • B8, which covers Washwood Heath, Ward End, Saltley, Alum Rock, and Pelham
  • WS4 in north-east Walsall
  • CV7, between Birmingham and Coventry
  • BL7, north of Bolton
  • B33, which covers the areas of Kitts Green, Stechford, Lea Hall, Garretts Green, and Lyndon Green
  • DN8, north-east of Doncaster
  • MK7 in Milton Keynes
Damage to the windscreen of a car caused by an uninsured driver
Damage to the windscreen of a car caused by an uninsured driver. Picture: MIB

The hotspots are ranked by MIB by claims from victims of uninsured drivers between October 26, 2022 and October 25, 2024, and then indexed by local population.

Croydon had the most uninsured claims in raw numbers, but because of its large local population only finished 176th on the hotspot ranking.

Being in a crash with a hit-and-run driver without insurance can make paying repair or medical bills very difficult.

According to the MIB, on average every 20 minutes someone in the UK is hit by an uninsured or hit-and-run driver. Every day someone is injured so badly they need lifelong care.

Some 60% of uninsured vehicles seized by police are also involved in other criminality, including including drink and drug driving, stolen vehicles or property, and serious organised crime.

Motorist drives home from court right after being slapped with driving ban

One driver, Ian was driving when he was hit by a stolen lorry. The drivers of the truck ran off on foot, with Ian's car badly damaged.

He said: "I’d just set off from the traffic lights and, all of a sudden, there was an almighty crash. There were shards of glass all over the passenger seat and dashboard.

"I was shunted over to the other side of the road and it was all bit of a blur. I got out to have a look and saw this lorry on my car.”

He didn't realise how badly he was injured until later, but his shoulder was badly hurt. He needed injections for months and can still feel the injury.

He contacted his insurance company, who put him in touch with MIB, who started the claims process.

Fighting broke out in Amsterdam on Thursday night

'We will not allow sporting events to be hijacked': UK government responds to Israeli warning after Amsterdam violence
Donald Trump has reportedly held a phone call with Putin

Donald Trump 'urges Putin not to escalate Ukraine war' in phone call with Russian leader

MTV EMAs 2024 - Show

'He had the biggest heart': Rita Ora breaks down in tears as she pays tribute to Liam Payne
Fighting broke out in Amsterdam on Thursday night

Netanyahu warns Israelis to not attend events in UK over intel about pro-Palestinian attacks
The teenage girl was crashed into by a paraglider in Turkey

More than £20k raised for British teen left fighting for life in Turkey after paraglider crashed into her
Sir Keir Starmer will spend Armistice Day in France alongside British and French veterans at the Arc de Triomphe - before crunch talks with French president Emmanuel Macron about Donald Trump.

Starmer to spend Armistice Day in France - as crunch talks with Macron over Trump victory planned
Liam Payne's Rolex watch is missing as Argentinian police continue to probe the ex-One Direction star's death in Buenos Aires last month.

Tragic star Liam Payne's Rolex missing as Argentinian police continue to probe singer's death
Draft assisted dying laws will have the 'strictest protections in the world' against coercion, says the MP who has proposed the radical bill.

'Strictest protections': Assisted dying bill must be good law says Kim Leadbeater ahead of draft release
A motorist in his 80s has died after his cars went into water next to a Dartmouth lifeboat station.

Man, 80s, dies after car crashes into water near Dartmouth beauty spot

Ukraine and Russia have launched their biggest strikes against one another since the war began

Russia and Ukraine launch major drone strikes on each other as the conflict between the two countries intensifies

