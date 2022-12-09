Union boss takes colleagues for boozy lunch after dashing hopes of Christmas getaways for millions with Border Force strike

PCS boss Fran Heathcote took colleagues out to lunch. Picture: Facebook/Getty

By Kit Heren

A union chief has taken colleagues out for a boozy pub lunch just hours after condemning millions to travel misery over Christmas with an eight-day Border Force strike.

Fran Heathcote, head of the PCS union - whose Border Force members working in airports are walking out at the end of December - posted celebratory photos of the meal to Facebook on Wednesday.

Ms Heathcote, 50, said: "Good comrades, lovely meal and lots to celebrate” after the meal at the the London and South Western pub near Clapham Junction.

The 1,000 striking Border Force staff are demanding an increase in pay in line with skyrocketing inflation.

But Tory MP Nigel Mills said: “They’re laughing in the face of the hard-working British people who are going to suffer badly because of this action.

The meal was at a pub near Clapham Junction near south-west London. Picture: Facebook

“It’s sickening to see them gloating and smiling on the night they’ve announced strike action which will cause misery.

"They’re doing this at the first Christmas not to be impacted by Covid. It’s shameless.”

Passport checks at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and Birmingham airports will be affected, possibly leading to long queues for many travellers, although soldiers will be drafted in to help cover the staffing shortfall.

Some 30% of flights on the days of the strikes - the 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31 December - could be axed, it has been reported, meaning millions of people could miss out on costly holidays, or be separated from their families at Christmas.

People could be queueing for a long time with a thousand workers on strike. Picture: Getty

Home Secretary Suella Braverman urged people planning to fly over Christmas to think carefully about their plans because of the "undeniable, serious disruption" caused by the striking airport workers.

Ms Braverman said on Thursday that the strikes were likely to have an "adverse effect" on passengers, but that she was "not willing to compromise on security".

She told broadcasters: "If they go ahead with those strikes there will be undeniable, serious disruption caused to many thousands of people who have holiday plans.

"I really want to urge people who have got plans to travel abroad to think carefully about their plans because they may well be impacted."

Suella Braverman has warned travellers to think carefully if they still want to travel. Picture: Getty

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the PCS, said: "The government can stop these strikes tomorrow if it puts money on the table."Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. They are desperate.

Airlines may have to cancel 30% of flights amid the chaos, the Times reported on Thursday. But some in the industry said they were working to keep all flights operating as normal.

It comes amid widespread strikes in several industries in the UK, including in the railways, the NHS and the postal service.

Pubs, restaurants and hotels could lose out on a shocking £1.5 billion because of the travel strikes, industry experts have warned, as people choose to stay home to avoid disruption.

UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “The most severe impact we’re seeing now is on consumer confidence and the growing cancellations businesses are seeing as a result of the strike.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to introduce "tough laws" to prevent unions causing major disruption with strikes.

He said the move would "protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public" if union leaders "continue to be unreasonable".