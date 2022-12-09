Union boss takes colleagues for boozy lunch after dashing hopes of Christmas getaways for millions with Border Force strike

9 December 2022, 12:10 | Updated: 9 December 2022, 12:11

PCS boss Fran Heathcote took colleagues out to lunch
PCS boss Fran Heathcote took colleagues out to lunch. Picture: Facebook/Getty

By Kit Heren

A union chief has taken colleagues out for a boozy pub lunch just hours after condemning millions to travel misery over Christmas with an eight-day Border Force strike.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fran Heathcote, head of the PCS union - whose Border Force members working in airports are walking out at the end of December - posted celebratory photos of the meal to Facebook on Wednesday.

Ms Heathcote, 50, said: "Good comrades, lovely meal and lots to celebrate” after the meal at the the London and South Western pub near Clapham Junction.

Read more: Rishi Sunak vows to hit unions with 'tough laws' to stop strike chaos as Border Force becomes latest to join walkouts

The 1,000 striking Border Force staff are demanding an increase in pay in line with skyrocketing inflation.

But Tory MP Nigel Mills said: “They’re laughing in the face of the hard-working British people who are going to suffer badly because of this action. 

The meal was at a pub near Clapham Junction near south-west London
The meal was at a pub near Clapham Junction near south-west London. Picture: Facebook

“It’s sickening to see them gloating and smiling on the night they’ve announced strike action which will cause misery.

"They’re doing this at the first Christmas not to be impacted by Covid. It’s shameless.”

Read more: Troops begin training at Heathrow and Gatwick for passport checking roles ahead of Border Force strike

Passport checks at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and Birmingham airports will be affected, possibly leading to long queues for many travellers, although soldiers will be drafted in to help cover the staffing shortfall.

Some 30% of flights on the days of the strikes - the 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31 December - could be axed, it has been reported, meaning millions of people could miss out on costly holidays, or be separated from their families at Christmas.

People could be queueing for a long time with a thousand workers on strike
People could be queueing for a long time with a thousand workers on strike. Picture: Getty

Home Secretary Suella Braverman urged people planning to fly over Christmas to think carefully about their plans because of the "undeniable, serious disruption" caused by the striking airport workers.

Ms Braverman said on Thursday that the strikes were likely to have an "adverse effect" on passengers, but that she was "not willing to compromise on security".

She told broadcasters: "If they go ahead with those strikes there will be undeniable, serious disruption caused to many thousands of people who have holiday plans.

"I really want to urge people who have got plans to travel abroad to think carefully about their plans because they may well be impacted."

Suella Braverman has warned travellers to think carefully if they still want to travel
Suella Braverman has warned travellers to think carefully if they still want to travel. Picture: Getty

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the PCS, said: "The government can stop these strikes tomorrow if it puts money on the table."Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. They are desperate.

Airlines may have to cancel 30% of flights amid the chaos, the Times reported on Thursday. But some in the industry said they were working to keep all flights operating as normal.

It comes amid widespread strikes in several industries in the UK, including in the railways, the NHS and the postal service.

Pubs, restaurants and hotels could lose out on a shocking £1.5 billion because of the travel strikes, industry experts have warned, as people choose to stay home to avoid disruption.

UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “The most severe impact we’re seeing now is on consumer confidence and the growing cancellations businesses are seeing as a result of the strike.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to introduce "tough laws" to prevent unions causing major disruption with strikes.

He said the move would "protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public" if union leaders "continue to be unreasonable".

Strikes have taken over the festive period

Rishi Sunak vows to stand firm against strikes saying union pay demands would cost each household £1,000

Harry Styles merchandise truck hijacked in Brazil

Harry Styles merchandise truck hijacked in Brazil

Lee Byer is accused of murdering Thomas O'Halloran

Man denies murdering 'very good, kind' busker, 87, who was stabbed to death on his mobility scooter in unprovoked attack

Russian shopping mall

Deadly fire ravages Moscow shopping centre

Troops begin training at Heathrow and Gatwick for passport checking roles ahead of Border Force strike

Troops begin training at Heathrow and Gatwick for passport checking roles ahead of Border Force strike

Four inches of snow to blanket London as Troll of Trondheim blasts into Britain bringing -9C freeze

Four inches of snow to blanket London as Troll of Trondheim blasts into Britain bringing -9C freeze

Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner returns home to US after Russian prisoner swap

Dramatic moment 'Britain's FBI' carry out armed swoop on weapons gang who were jailed for 32 years

Dramatic moment 'Britain's FBI' carry out armed swoop on weapons gang who were jailed for 32 years

Greek protesters

House arrest for Greek police officer accused of shooting Roma teenager

The fire has killed at least one person

Moment huge shopping centre mysteriously explodes in Moscow, killing at least one, as 'arson' investigation launched

Colombo smog

Sri Lanka shuts schools as extreme weather brings pollution

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand’s leader says China has become ‘more assertive’

Serving Met Police officer charged with two counts of rape

Serving Met Police officer charged with two counts of rape

East London eco-activist who brought M25 to a standstill complains being locked up has 'ruined his life'

East London eco-activist who brought M25 to a standstill complains being locked up has 'ruined his life'

The 'licensed' unicorn

California girl given licence to own a unicorn – if she finds one

People with masks outside a pharmacy

China struggles with Covid infections after controls eased

Two years' jail for men who sexually harass women in public as tougher sentences announced

Two years’ jail for men who sexually harass women in public as tougher sentences announced

Mr Davis's family has posted a £10,000 reward

Devastated family offers £10,000 reward in search for missing rugby player Levi Davis

Post-Brexit 'big bang for the City': Jeremy Hunt unveils biggest banking reforms for 30 years

Post-Brexit 'big bang for the City': Jeremy Hunt unveils biggest banking reforms for 30 years
Santa with a child

Santa visit brings joy to frosty Alaskan village

Brits have shared increasingly desperate measures to fight the cold

Brits struggle to stay warm amid -9 Arctic blast and sky-high energy prices - with some resorting to 'bubble glazing'
Haiti gangs

Gangs control 60% of Haiti’s capital, UN chief says

A huge pile of Christmas post at a sorting office

Royal Mail Christmas strikes begin and letters pile up as 115,000 workers walk out in row over pay
Container depot

South Korean truckers end 16-day strike over freight rates

Ling murdered Joanne in 1997

Killer and rapist would leave jail without signing sex offenders' register due to legal loophole
Nick Carter is being sued

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter accused of 'raping teenage fan who had autism and cerebral palsy'

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

james meghan

'But you're the fuss': James O’Brien challenges caller who complains about Harry and Meghan fuss
Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans
Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game

Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game
James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The case of Anne Sacoolas shows the power of the United States

x

'Give the nurses what they want!': Pensioner describes hospital epiphany that turned him left-wing
Nick

Nick Ferrari argues 'we've lost the ability to put in a shift in this country'

Pensioner concerned over aunt's energy bill

Pensioner 'terrified' over aunt's heating bill, saying she lacks financial understanding due to dementia

