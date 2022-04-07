Police raid Unite HQ in London as part of fraud and money laundering investigation

7 April 2022, 17:47

A Unite office in central London was searched after a warrant was issued by South Wales Police
A Unite office in central London was searched after a warrant was issued by South Wales Police. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Police have searched the London headquarters of the Unite union as part of an investigation into allegations of bribery, fraud and money laundering.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The union said one of its employees is subject to a criminal investigation and that the person's office in Holborn, central London, was searched by police on Wednesday.

Asked about the search, South Wales Police said it had executed a number of warrants at addresses across England and Wales, including in London, in relation to allegations of bribery, fraud and money laundering.

A spokesperson for the force said no-one had been arrested at this stage.

A Unite spokesperson said: "A Unite employee is subject to a criminal investigation by the police.

"On Wednesday 6th April, the employee's office at Unite HQ, in Holborn London, was accessed and searched by the police under warrant."

Union's headquarters is on Theobalds Road in Holborn
Union's headquarters is on Theobalds Road in Holborn. Picture: Getty

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police has executed warrants as part of an investigation into allegations of bribery, fraud and money laundering.

"The warrants were executed on Wednesday 6th April at addresses in the South Wales, Metropolitan, Merseyside, Cheshire, North Wales, Dyfed Powys and Northamptonshire police force areas.

"The joint investigation with Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs is continuing and a number of suspects will be interviewed in due course."

