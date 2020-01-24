Unite union endorses Rebecca Long-Bailey in Labour leadership race

Unite has endorsed Rebecca Long-Bailey for the Labour leadership. Picture: PA

Unite the Union has endorsed Rebecca Long-Bailey in the Labour leadership race, its general secretary Len McCluskey has announced.

Mr McCluskey said: "Unite's executive council has voted overwhelmingly to back Rebecca Long-Bailey to become the next leader of the Labour party, and Richard Burgon to become the deputy leader.

"This has been a day of vibrant discussion by the chief decision-making body in the union, the Labour party's biggest affiliate, about where next for the party.

"The conclusion of this thorough debate was that Rebecca Long-Bailey is the candidate best-placed to take the fight to the Tory party on behalf of Unite members and their communities looking for a leader who is one hundred per cent on their side.

"Above all, Becky has the brains and the brilliance to beat Boris Johnson. She is standing for unity, socialism and the determination to make Johnson's term in office short-lived.

"Unite is also confident that Richard will make a superb deputy to Becky, displaying the qualities that have long been absent from that post - pride in our values, a passion for our party to succeed and, above all, loyalty to their leader.

"On behalf of Unite, I want to thank all the candidates for their time and contributions today. They are a credit to our party and a reminder of the breadth and depth of talent Labour possesses."