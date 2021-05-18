Universities to deliver lectures online in autumn despite Covid restrictions easing

18 May 2021, 12:21

Students were told not to travel back to university when the third lockdown was announced
Students were told not to travel back to university when the third lockdown was announced. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Many UK universities are expected to continue online lectures into the autumn term, sparking a backlash from students.

From this week, as part of the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions, face-to-face teaching returned to campuses across the country.

Students had been told not to travel back to university when the third lockdown was announced in January.

READ MORE: University students to return to in-person learning and activities on campus

READ MORE: New free speech laws 'will counter chilling censorship' at English universities

University leaders have criticised the Government for delaying the return of face-to-face lessons for all students until now - and a number of students have called for tuition fee refunds amid the disruption.

Despite this, a number of universities have announced they will continue to offer a “blended” or “hybrid” approach to teaching - a mix of face-to-face teaching and online lectures - into the autumn term.

The Telegraph reported that a third of Russell Group universities, the leading institutions in the UK, say they intend to take this approach.

University College London, in information published on its website for next year's students, said it would "prioritise interactive face-to-face teaching, such as seminars and workshops", with lectures mostly or completely online “if all learning outcomes can be met this way”.

LSE wrote in its guidance for students starting in 2021: “We aim to run in-person teaching for the vast majority of seminars and classes... larger group teaching, such as lectures, will be largely delivered online.”

Leeds, Nottingham and Liverpool universities are expected to take similar approaches to lectures, with the University of Manchester also planning a “blended approach, with a mix of both on-campus and online element”.

Students at the University of Leeds have started a petition demanding that this approach to the 2021/2022 academic year is scrapped.

The National Union of Students has insisted that “students deserve better than what they've experienced this year” but also claimed there could be some advantages to teaching online.

Union vice president Hillary Gyebi-Ababio said: “Online lectures, remote access to resources and other digital provision has significantly improved access to education and, offered alongside in-person teaching, gives students greater choice over how they learn.”

Universities UK defended the approach, saying that it is still unclear which restrictions will be in place come the autumn.

It added that students will still have access to facilities even if lectures are delivered online.

Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of the Office for Students, said: “No matter what teaching methods universities and colleges use, they must provide consistently good courses for all students.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokeswoman added: “Universities have a strong track record in delivering excellent blended tuition, and we have been clear that quality and quantity should not drop.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel

Air strike from Gaza kills 2 in Israel amid continued fighting
People queuing for Covid vaccinations at the ESSA academy in Bolton

Downing Street 'not ruling out' return to local lockdowns in England
Transport for London has received extended financial support after huge losses during the pandemic

Transport for London given 10-day government funding extension
US President Joe Biden

Biden voices support for ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in call to Netanyahu
A Metropolitan Police officer is being investigated after chanting "Free Palestine" at a protest

Police officer under investigation after being filmed chanting "Free Palestine" at protest
Dominic Cummings threatened to release “crucial” document in a now deleted tweet

Dominic Cummings threatens to release 'crucial' Covid document in tweet

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK

'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK
James gave his reaction to the caller's comments

James O'Brien reacts to this caller who insists she's 'not for the vaccine'
Nick Ferrari clashed with this caller

Nick Ferrari clashes with 'selfish' caller who thinks yoga will protect him from Covid
The doctor was speaking to LBC after comments made by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Refusing the Covid jab is not the same as drink driving, doctor tells LBC
'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers

'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers
'I feel like a sacrificial lamb,' says fearful bar worker, as indoor hospitality opens

'I feel like a sacrificial lamb,' says fearful bar worker, as indoor hospitality opens

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London