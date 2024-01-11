Russell Group university lowers entry requirements for overseas students in response to ‘financial challenges’

By Jenny Medlicott

A Russell Group university will lower entry requirements for some international students due to “financial challenges”.

The University of York has said it will “lower its tariff” for some overseas students in response to financial challenges.

Academics and postgraduate researchers were told of the change in an email sent by the deputy head of York’s computer science department, as seen by the Financial Times.

The Russell Group University’s website states a “typical offer” at the undergraduate level for students asks for grades AAA at A Level.

However, these grades will be lowered to the equivalent of BBC for some overseas undergraduate applicants, who pay higher tuition fees than UK applicants.

The requirements for postgraduate courses will be lowered to 2:2 for some international students, the email also said.

A spokesman for the university has denied that they have lowered entry grades, however, as they said they “remain as advertised”.

“In response to the current financial challenges, the University has decided to lower its tariff for all departments and programmes for overseas applicants,” the email said.

“The change in ‘tariff’ refers to a more flexible approach we are adopting to international offer holders who miss their grades,” the spokesman said.

“This enables us to remain competitive in a global market. It also allows us to take context and individual circumstances into account.”

The university has lowered entry grades for international students - but a spokesman said they 'remain as advertised'. Picture: Alamy

York compared the new approach for overseas students to clearing. Clearing is a system devised for students who do not achieve the required grades for their chosen university - it means they can try to find a place on a different course or institution.

British universities have attempted to recruit more international students in recent years to boost their income as there is no cap on tuition fees for international students.

But fees for British students have been capped at £9,250 in England since 2017.

Financial accounts show York’s total tuition fee income rose by 10% to £253m, in the year 2021-22.

It followed the university’s increase in the number of overseas students from 4,750 to 61,45. Overseas students account for nearly 20 per cent of university income across the sector, according to the Financial Times.

“A positive financial outcome has been achieved for 2021-22, following planned previous investment, focused particularly on international students,” the accounts said.