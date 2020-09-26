University of Glasgow gives students four-week rent rebate amid Covid crisis

Glasgow University students queue at a pop up test centre at the Murano Street Student Village. Picture: PA

The University of Glasgow is giving students living in halls a four-week rent rebate amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The university said it will also credit the accounts of all students in UofG residences with £50 to spend on food during this “very difficult time.”

In a Twitter thread, the university also revealed plans to visit students for welfare checks, deliver food and bedding to students in flats who are isolating and invite food outlets to the residences to avoid students travelling elsewhere.

Read more: Quarter of UK population living under extra Covid restrictions

Read more: Bolton council bosses brand takeaway-only rule 'unfair'

Earlier this week, hundreds of students were found to be at risk from the virus after two "significant" coronavirus clusters were found at the Murano Street and Cairncross Halls of Residence.

University bosses say 124 positive cases are being linked with house parties at the start of Freshers' Week.

THREAD - #COVID19 UPDATE: We know this is a very difficult time for our student community and we wanted to update you with what we're doing to help support you in your student residences: .....



1/8 pic.twitter.com/jIfyuNk9Sk — University of Glasgow (@UofGlasgow) September 26, 2020

In their Twitter message, the university said: “We know this is a very difficult time for our student community and we wanted to update you with what we're doing to help support you in your student residences:

“- For all students in UofG residences (whether you're isolating or not), we will offer a four-week rent rebate, in recognition of the difficult circumstances you are living under.

“- We will also credit the accounts of all students in UofG residences with £50 which we encourage you to spend on food deliveries from local restaurants and food outlets.

“- We will also invite local mobile food outlets to come to residences and will help those who are isolating to access these.

“We'll do everything we can to support our students who are isolating.

“This weekend, we will:

“- Visit (within 24 hours) every student household isolating for a welfare check, inc checking if they need additional food, medical supplies or advice on medical & well-being issues

“- deliver food parcels to all those who need them in flats that are isolating

“- provide clothes washing materials to students in flats that are isolating

“- provide fresh bedding and towels to students in flats that are isolating

“Please do contact us via the Living Support email address for each residence (check your student inbox for an email including contact details Envelope with downwards arrow above) if you need additional help of any kind.”

Nicola Sturgeon said the "significant outbreak at the University of Glasgow" had impacted on the daily Covid-19 infection figure for the NHS Greater Glasgow area.