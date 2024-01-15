'I’m just not made for prison': Katie Allan's heartbreaking last letter to parents before taking her own life behind bars

15 January 2024, 16:32 | Updated: 15 January 2024, 16:44

Struggling to sleep and suffering from alopecia, Katie expressed that she was finding prison life difficult to bear
Struggling to sleep and suffering from alopecia, Katie expressed that she was finding prison life difficult to bear. Picture: Alamy
Sukhmani Sethi

By Sukhmani Sethi

The final letter of a prison inmate who took her own life has revealed her heartbreaking last words "amid horrifying bullying in prison".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Katie Allan, 21, was found dead in Polmont Young Offenders Institution in Scotland in 2018, after being jailed for dangerous driving while over the limit.

A note was discovered beside her lifeless body which revealed how Katie felt that she "couldn’t go on" after being bullied.

Katie said she feared for her safety after being threatened by other prisoners, for which she claimed to have received little to no support from prison officers.

In the tragic letter addressed to her parents, Linda and Stuart Allan, Katie describes how she was "not made for prison at all" and could no longer deal with all the hurtful things that were being said to her.

Struggling to sleep and suffering from alopecia, Katie expressed that she was finding prison life difficult to bear, writing in the letter that she was "fed up with this place and the people in it".

Mr and Mrs Allan have launched an attack on Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, through their solicitor, after asserting that systematic failures at the institution led to their daughter’s untimely death.

Read more: University student Katie Allan, 21, who killed herself in jail told by boyfriend he was 'dating other women'

Read more: University student Katie Allan 'petrified' of other inmates the day before she died, mother tells inquiry

21-year-old Katie Allan, was found dead in Polmont Young Offenders Institution in Scotland in 2018, after being jailed for dangerous driving while over the limit
21-year-old Katie Allan, was found dead in Polmont Young Offenders Institution in Scotland in 2018, after being jailed for dangerous driving while over the limit. Picture: Alamy

The couple have blasted Mr Yousaf for not taking action to ensure that authorities within the Scottish Prison Service was forced to face prosecution for deaths occurring on their watch.

Cruelly, Katie's parents were told the day after her death that if they wished to read her last letter, they would have to collect it from a police station.

Linda said: "Despite being unable to function and in total shock, we had been told that if we wanted to see Katie’s suicide note, we had to visit Falkirk CID, so we did".

She added: "She was frightened of coming home, so deep was her remorse. We had been so desperate to read this letter, hoping against hope that it would give us answers. It did."

The letter, which was published in the Mail on Sunday, read: "Dear Mum and Dad I’m really sorry it had to end this way but I just couldn’t go on.

In the tragic letter addressed to her parents, Linda and Stuart Allan, Katie describes how she was “not made for prison at all” and could no longer deal with all the hurtful things that were being said
In the tragic letter addressed to her parents, Linda and Stuart Allan, Katie describes how she was “not made for prison at all” and could no longer deal with all the hurtful things that were being said. Picture: Alamy

"I’m so sorry I failed you both as a daughter and Scott as a sister. I’m just not made for prison at all and could no longer deal with all the hurtful things that were getting said.

"I loved you both with all my heart but to be honest the thing that scared me the most was coming home. I've made some seriously poor choices in my life."

In another letter that Katie write weeks before she took her life, she revealed that she spoke to prison authorities to discuss the "best option for my safety" in a bid to stay positive about her situation.

She added: “Please believe me I will be okay just hate this place and a few of the people in it really aren’t making things any easier, don’t see why people need to be so cruel Mum.

“Anyway I’ll find out as soon as I can where xxxxx is going to, and I’ll let you know. Can’t believe xxxx behaviour. Really missing home mum and my 'normal' life. Fed up with this place and the people in it."

Katie, from Clarkston, Renfrewshire, was a student at Glasgow University, studying geography, before a fatal chain of events which started when she was driving over the limit, that resulted in the injuries sustained by a 15-year-old boy.

She was jailed on March 5, 2018, for 16 months for dangerous driving while over the limit.

Her mother Linda has vowed to fight for "radical change" so that "no other young person in Scotland today experiences such a catalogue of catastrophic events at the hands of the Scottish justice system."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged

Everton and Nottingham Forest charged with breaking Premier League's financial rules

Marius Gustavson

Escort who cut off 'eunuch maker's' penis and said it was 'one for the bucket list' jailed for five years

Houthi rebels

Missile strikes US-owned ship off coast of Yemen in Gulf of Aden

Sagiv Jehezkel

Israeli football player leaves Turkey after showing support for Gaza hostages

Houthis have been attacking shipping as they claim it's supporting Gaza and Hamas

Rishi Sunak says strikes on Houthi rebels are 'self defence' and a response to a 'direct threat to UK vessels'

Alberto Fioletti stabbed Stephanie Hodgkinson to death

'Narcissist' vet who murdered his ex-girlfriend after she dumped him jailed for life

Morgan was due to be thrown out of the UK in November last year before plans for his deportation were thwarted by protesters

Jamaican gangster with firearm convictions dodged deportation after "ill-informed do-gooders" staged mutiny on plane

Gaza wreckage

UN agencies warn of famine and disease in Gaza and urge faster aid arrivals

Houthis have been attacking shipping as they claim it's support for Gaza and Hamas

Missile hits US-owned ship south of Yemen days after British and American airstrikes destroyed Houthi sites

Hizb ut-Tahrir chief Abdul Wahid pictured last year. The group could be banned in the UK

MPs to vote on Palestine protest organisers Hizb ut-Tahrir being declared terrorists after call for 'jihad'

Naval vessel

Yemen’s Houthi rebels fire missile at US warship in Red Sea

William's fury at Harry's 'blatant attack' on Kate

William's fury over Harry's 'lowest of the low' attack on Kate

Tractor demo in Berlin

Farmers drive thousands of tractors into Berlin in fuel subsidy cuts protest

Ashley Singh and Sophie Bruyea have been sentenced for taking £250,000 from gym-goers' lockers

Couple stole £250,000 from gym-goers’ lockers and flaunted lavish lifestyles on social media

Josef Fritzl could be let out on parole

Josef Fritzl could be freed from jail soon 'and thinks he is a pop star' as psychiatrist insists he his now 'harmless'

Elon Musk

World could see its first trillionaire within 10 years, Oxfam says

Latest News

See more Latest News

A baby pygmy hippo

Strike the pose: First photoshoot for rare male pygmy hippo at Czech zoo

Joelinton posted on Instagram after his break-in

Newcastle star Joelinton breaks silence after break-in at family home leaves Brazil midfielder 'shaken'
The Pope

Pope acknowledges same-sex blessings row but insists: ‘Lord blesses everyone’

The aftermath of the attack on Monday

One killed and 17 injured in double terror attack after car-ramming and mass stabbing near Tel Aviv
Commuters and passengers at Waterloo during Aslef strikes in December

Fresh series of strikes announced by train drivers' union - see full list of dates

Prince Andrew's biggest regret was that he did not denounce the photograph of him with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew's 'biggest regret' was failing to denounce 'fake photo' with Virginia Giuffre
Narges Mohammadi

Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi handed additional prison term in Iran

The Sherlock star is said to be “furious” after learning that she will not be invited to take part in the live tour, covering 21 dates next year

Amanda Abbington 'snubbed' by Strictly bosses after star fails to make cut for live tour

Russian plane

Ukraine claims it shot down two Russian command and control aircraft

Winter weather

Arctic freeze continues to blast huge areas of US with sub-zero temperatures

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF

Queen 'was furious after Harry and Meghan said she gave blessing to naming of Lilibet', new book claims
The idea of making Charles regent was given 'serious thought'

'Secret summits' took place to make Charles regent during Queen Elizabeth's final years

Kate did not travel with Prince William to see the Queen on the day she died

The real reason Kate Middleton did not travel to Balmoral on day Queen Elizabeth died

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit