All university students will not be allowed back on campus until mid-May

13 April 2021, 23:56

The remaining university students not allowed back on campus will have to wait until at least mid-May
The remaining university students not allowed back on campus will have to wait until at least mid-May. Picture: PA/Xinhua/Han Yan

By Will Taylor

University students in England will not be allowed back on campus until mid-May at the earliest.

Students are expected to be permitted in-person teaching when rules on outdoor social contacts are eased, which is slated for May 17 at the earliest – a move criticised as "unfathomable".

The Government’s announcement comes after university leaders called for learners to be allowed back, with many universities ending lectures by the middle of next month.

Universities minister Michelle Donelan confirmed the return will not take place yet in a written ministerial statement.

Read more: Manchester Uni students pull down lockdown fencing put up around halls

"The movement of students across the country poses a risk for the transmission of the virus - particularly because of the higher prevalence and rates of transmission of new variants," she said.

"Students who have returned to higher education settings should not move back and forward between their permanent home and student home during term time unless they meet one of the exemptions."

Students who are on critical courses, including those on practical courses who required specialist equipment and facilities, were allowed to return on March 8.

It is thought about half of students are not eligible for in-person teaching.

Professor Graham Galbraith, vice-chancellor at the University of Portsmouth, said delaying the return of all students until May 17 was "unfathomable" because it will mark the end of the teaching year in many institutions.

"This isn't good enough," he said.

Read more: Universities say all students could return to in-person teaching after Easter

"Students can now buy a book on British history in Waterstones and discuss it with a tattoo artist while they have their body decorated, but they cannot do the same thing in a Covid-secure environment with their university lecturer."

In a recent letter to Boris Johnson, Professor Julia Buckingham, president of Universities UK, which represents vice-chancellors, said it was "illogical" to open shops, gyms, spas, zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centres on April 12 but not allow students to return to campus.

Ms Donelan added: "The Government and I recognise just how difficult and disruptive the last year has been for students.

"However, the road map is designed to maintain a cautious approach to the easing of restrictions, to ensure that we can maintain progress towards full reopening."

The Department for Education will make an additional £15 million of funding available for student hardship this academic year, she added.

A parliamentary petition calling for students to be allowed to return to university at the start of the summer term has more than 6,000 signatures.

Hillary Gyebi-Ababio, vice president for higher education at the National Union of Students, said: "Students have missed out not just on huge swathes of education and hands-on experience this year, but on experiencing campus life.

"Having experienced so much injustice, students deserve better than being disregarded by the Government time and time again."

However, the University and College Union (UCU) has called for university courses to stay online until September because, it said, most lectures and seminars will finish by the time students can return.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Barry Brodd testifies while placing his right hand across his own throat

Expert: Ex-police officer was justified in pinning down George Floyd
The Queen hosted a ceremony for the outgoing Lord Chamberlain

Queen returns to royal duties four days after Prince Philip's death
The Lords have defeated the Government over its bid to time-limit allegations against forces personnel

Lords vote to ensure troops can still be prosecuted for historic torture allegations
The shooting happened on Western Road, near the hospital

Murder investigation launched after man shot dead near Birmingham City Hospital
'Stay at Home' on the High street in Winchester

Health experts criticise western governments for "strong-arm" lockdown approach
More than a million people are still thought to be unvaccinated, a new estimate suggests

Covid: Third wave fears as 'one million most vulnerable still unvaccinated'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government
Jim Pickard gives 'astonishing' insight into David Cameron controversy

James O'Brien hears 'astonishing' insight into David Cameron lobbying controversy
Lambeth Public Health Director explains origin of spike in South Africa Covid strain

Lambeth Public Health Director explains origin of spike in South Africa Covid strain
This Brexit voter told Nick Ferrari he would now vote Remain

Leave voter would stay in EU despite 'useless' jab rollout as 'we've been lied to about Brexit'
Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London