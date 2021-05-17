University students to return to in-person learning and activities on campus

17 May 2021, 17:45

Students will be able to return to campus, after having been studying at home for most of the academic year
Students will be able to return to campus, after having been studying at home for most of the academic year. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

University students will be returning to teaching on campus after months of working from home.

Students will be expected to have two Covid tests a week once they return, via home or community testing.

On top of this, students are encouraged to get three supervised tests every three or four days at an asymptomatic site on campus.

Aside from those on critical courses, students were told not to travel back to accommodation for the third national lockdown, which took place in January.

Explained: All you need to know about England's Covid rules from Monday

Explained: Scotland lockdown measures relaxed on 17 May - all you need to know

Explained: Six people can meet inside pubs and restaurants in Wales from May 17

Students on practical courses were allowed to return from 8th March in order to get access to equipment and facilities.

That said, it has been estimated that over half of students, including many studying arts or humanities subjects, have been unable to return until now.

This comes after universities minister Michelle Donelan said in April that a full return to in-person learning would not happen before mid-May at the earliest This was because students moving around the country could cause "a risk for the transmission of the virus".

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that most students had already returned to their accommodation for the final term of the year.

Over a third of students were still living with their parents and more than four in five people were at the same address in April as they were at the beginning of the autumn term.

Students in need of mental health support, or without the space for studying at home, were allowed to return to university accommodation during the third lockdown.

Most Russell Group universities, however, have completed teaching and begun exams for students to carry out remotely.

Cafes and bars on their campuses are still set to be reopened, following the ongoing social restrictions that have been in place.

The government previously saw criticism from university leaders for delaying the return to in-person learning so late in the academic year.

Latest News

See more Latest News

US President Joe Biden

Biden to boost world vaccine sharing commitment to 80 million doses
Matt Hancock spoke to MPs about the Indian variant

Indian variant more transmissible but vaccines appear effective, Matt Hancock says
The footage was captured by the Solar Orbiter, which was launched in February 2020

Powerful eruptions on the sun filmed for the first time

The US Supreme Court

US Supreme Court to consider rollback of abortion rights

Aung San Suu Kyi casts her ballot in last year's election

Election watchdog says no credible proof of Myanmar election fraud
Donald Trump

Donald Trump to speak at North Carolina Republican Party convention in June

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rule relaxations 'clear as mud' says SAGE Professor

Covid rule relaxations 'clear as mud' says SAGE professor

Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to reports of anti-Semitic threats being shouted from cars

Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to 'anti-Semitic abuse' in London
Vaccine passports will provide 'conflict', says bar chain chief

Vaccine passports will provide 'conflict', says bar chain chief
SAGE's chief pandemic modeller says no to hugging strangers again

SAGE's chief pandemic modeller says no to hugging strangers

Jewish James O'Brien caller: I shouldn't have to answer for Israel's actions

Jewish James O'Brien caller: I shouldn't have to answer for Israel's actions
The caller was speaking to LBC after the incident at the weekend

'It's terrifying being a Jew living in North London at the moment,' caller tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London