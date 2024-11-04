University tuition fees to rise for first time in eight years, as Tories accuse Labour of 'declaring war on students'

4 November 2024, 17:22 | Updated: 4 November 2024, 18:43

Bridget Phillipson has confirmed the tuition fee rise
Bridget Phillipson has confirmed the tuition fee rise. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

University tuition fees will rise for the first time in eight years, the Labour government has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson announced the fee hike to a maximum of £9,535 per year in a statement on Monday afternoon. The cap had previously been set at £9,250.

She said the changes, in line with inflation were needed to secure universities' financial future. Maintenance loans for students will also increase.

The Conservatives said in response that Labour had "declared war" on students, while the university workers' union also criticised the move. The universities themselves said the fee hike was welcome.

Labour's Ms Phillipson said: "We will fix the foundations, we will secure the future of higher education so that students can benefit from a world-class education for generations to come.

Read more: Starmer to double Border Force funding as PM unveils fast-tracked justice for people smugglers akin to summer riots

Read more: Oxford University student nicknamed 'Future Prime Minister' drowned in River Thames during end of exams celebration

Education Secretary speaks to Lewis Goodall | Watch again

"That is why I am announcing today that in line with the forecast set out in the Budget last week, from April 2025 we will be increasing the maximum cap for tuition fees, in line with inflation, to £9,535, an increase of £285 per academic year."

She added: "Increasing the fee cap has not been an easy decision, but I want to be crystal clear that this will not cost graduates more each month as they start to repay their loans.

"Universities are responsible for managing their own finances and must act to remain sustainable. But members across this house will agree that it is no use keeping tuition fees down for future students if the universities are not there for them to attend."

Since 2017, tuition fees have been frozen at £9,250 per year with any increase expected to provoke an intense backlash, especially considering Sir Keir Starmer pledged to abolish fees when running to be Labour leader.

He later u-turned on this promise, claiming the country was in a "different financial situation.”

Higher Education minister Jacqui Smith told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that the decision to raise the tuition fee cap was "really difficult". She also claimed that the previous Tory government had "frankly ignored the needs of universities apart from to treat them as a political football".

Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson leaves 10 Downing Street
Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson leaves 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Tory shadow education secretary Laura Trott told the Commons: "We had a Budget last week which declared war on business, private-sector workers and farmers. It seems today that the Secretary of State (Bridget Phillipson) wants to add students to that list.

"Not content with pushing up the cost of living for everyone with an inflationary Budget and pushing down wages with the national insurance increase, we are now in a situation whereby students will suffer from the first inflationary increase in a number of years at a time when students can least afford it.

"And yet again, there was no sign of this in the Labour manifesto."

The University and College Union (UCU) described the tuition fee increase as "economically and morally wrong".

General secretary Jo Grady said: "Taking more money from debt ridden students and handing it to overpaid, underperforming vice-chancellors is ill-conceived and won't come close to addressing the sector's core issues. "As Keir Starmer himself said last year, the current fees system doesn't work for students and doesn't work for universities.

"The model is broken; it has saddled students with decades of debt, turned universities from sites of learning into corporations obsessed with generating revenue, and continually degraded staff pay and working conditions.

"Labour accepts the issues facing higher education are systemic yet has only applied a sticking plaster. Its principles are vague and could be exploited by vice-chancellors, while higher fees mean even more graduates will fail to pay back their loans, ultimately costing the exchequer.

"The Chancellor says 'invest, invest, invest': it is time to do that in higher education, especially if Labour is serious about delivering a decade of national renewal."

But industry body Universities UK (UUK) said the increase in tuition fees "is the right thing to do".

Education expert warns that universities 'must cut costs to survive'

UUK chief executive Vivienne Stern said: "Thriving universities are essential to a thriving UK, delivering stronger growth, better public services and improving individual life chances.

"University leaders and government must work together to ensure that our universities are able to fire on all cylinders.

"A decade-long freeze in England has seen inflation erode the real value of student fees and maintenance loans by around a third, which is completely unsustainable for both students and universities.

"Keeping pace with inflation stops the value of fees going down year after year.

King's College, Cambridge
King's College, Cambridge. Picture: Alamy

"Importantly, this change will not see students paying more to study upfront; repayments are linked to earnings above a £25,000 threshold. The increase in maintenance loans is also very welcome and important."

Before Ms Phillipson's statement this afternoon, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "As she will set out, the Government inherited a higher education sector facing severe financial challenges.

"Universities have suffered a significant real terms decline in their income and the gap between disadvantaged students and their peers is the highest on record."

He added: "The Government is determined to take the tough decisions necessary to put universities on a secure footing so that in turn they can deliver more opportunities for students and growth for our economy."

Labour’s manifesto claims "the current higher education funding settlement does not work for the taxpayer, universities, staff, or students".

Caller on what universities must do to 'make them worth it'

Adding: "Labour will act to create a secure future for higher education and the opportunities it creates across the UK."

Earlier this year it was reported fees could rise to as high as £10,500 over the next five years.

At the time, government sources said Sir Keir Starmer’s government would prevent this from impacting the poorest children through the reintroduction of maintenance grants, which were worth up to £3,500 before being abolished by the Conservatives in 2016.

A Department of Education spokesperson told LBC: "We believe that every young person, regardless of their background, should have the opportunity to attend university.

"That’s why we are dedicated to creating a sustainable higher education funding system that supports students, expands opportunities, and upholds the excellence of our world-leading universities.

“The Government is committed to reviewing the higher education funding system to deliver for our economy, for universities, and for students and we will be announcing further details in due course.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Scott Paterson murdered his landlady Annette Smith

Tenant murdered and dismembered elderly landlady before posing as her by sending Christmas cards to family

Robert Jenrick, Priti Patel and Mel Stride will all serve in Kemi Badenoch's Shadow Cabinet

Kemi Badenoch names former leadership rivals Robert Jenrick and Priti Patel to Tory Shadow Cabinet team

Sara Sharif had suffered dozens of injuries in the weeks leading up to her death, a court has heard

Video of Sara Sharif smiling and dancing 'days before murder' shown to court

Transport for London (TfL) has warned passengers that no Tube services are expected on Thursday 7 November

November Tube strikes to bring London to a halt this week despite RMT calling off action

Stuart Gogg during the Six Nations rugby match between France and Scotland in Saint-Denis, 26 February 2023

Former Scotland rugby captain pleads guilty to domestic abuse over five-year period against former partner

Kie Joyce, 21, was sentenced for his role in at least 35 phone thefts.

WATCH: Moment phone snatchers are arrested in London chicken shop after spree of thefts

One of two assassination attempts made towards the former President was carried out in Pennsylvania

Trump says he would not 'mind' if journalists were shot at Pennsylvania rally

A 10-year-old girl who was mauled to death by her family's dog had a 'close, loving relationship' with the pet that killed her, police have said.

'Devastated' family pay tribute to 'wonderful' 10-year-old girl mauled to death by pet dog

Trump has been fixated on crowd sizes throughout this election cycle

Trump's latest crowd size brag backfires as camera pans to reveal sea of empty seats

Harris overtakes Trump in new polls as VP's rally is moved due to safety concerns on eve of 'knife-edge' US election

Harris overtakes Trump in new polls as VP's rally is moved due to safety concerns on eve of 'knife-edge' US election

Tuition fees are set to rise with inflation

Government set to increase university tuition fees for first time in eight years

Kris Finney has been missing since Thursday

British man missing in Tenerife not seen for three days as Foreign Office issues statement

A 'severed head' was discovered in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Partygoers mistook severed head for Halloween prank after 74-year-old man 'decapitated' in 'tragic' Edinburgh incident

Barcelona issued with 'extreme danger' flood warning - as fresh rain leaves airport submerged and flights cancelled

Barcelona issued with 'extreme danger' flood warning - as fresh rain leaves airport submerged and flights cancelled

Police have launched an appeal to find missing artist Sarah Cunningham after she vanished in the early hours of Saturday in Camden.

Police searching for missing artist Sarah Cunningham find body on tracks

Deliveroo reveals its most ordered dishes with chicken wings, Caesar salads and a whole cucumber leading the list

Deliveroo reveals its most ordered dishes with chicken wings, Caesar salad and a whole cucumber leading the list

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coco Gauff performs in front of a small crowd at the WTA finals in Saudia Arabia

Tim Henman hits out at ‘disappointing’ crowd after 400 watch women’s finals in Saudi Arabia
Dr Florian Willet, president of Sarco operator The Last Resort, and the suicide pod

First person to use Sarco 'suicide pod' heard three chilling words before death

Lord and Lady Lucan

Who is Lord Lucan? Real story of killer aristocrat 50 years after he vanished following nanny's murder
Dawn French revealed as star of M&S Christmas advert as supermarket launches festive campaign

Dawn French revealed as star of M&S Christmas advert as high street supermarkets unveil festive campaigns
A British couple were found dead in their car as floods devastated parts of Spain

British couple missing in Spain floods found dead in car after 'popping out' to buy gas

Meredith Kercher's family blast 'lack of sensitivity' over Disney-backed Amanda Knox drama

Amanda Knox accused of 'profiting from murder' by Meredith Kercher's family over Disney-backed trial drama
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said she strongly disagrees with a tweet that a backbench MP appeared to have reposted saying Kemi Badenoch represents "white supremacy in blackface".

Cooper condemns 'appalling' tweet shared by Dawn Butler labelling Kemi Badenoch 'white supremacy in blackface'
The owner of an Edinburgh nightclub has shut down sick social media rumours that he was the victim of a fatal incident over the weekend.

Nightclub owner forced to shut down rumour he was victim of Edinburgh attack amid 'severed head' claims
Producer and songwriter Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91

Music titan Quincy Jones who worked with Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra dies aged 91

Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours

Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News