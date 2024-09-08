Up to 50 MPs 'to not vote for Starmer's winter fuel cuts' - as charities warn that pensioners will die

Up to 50 MPs are ready to rebel against Sir Keir Starmer's plans to cut the winter fuel allowance - as the Prime Minister faces a crunch on the policy this week. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Up to 50 MPs are set to not vote for Sir Keir Starmer's plans to cut the winter fuel allowance - as the Prime Minister faces a crunch vote on the policy this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sources speaking to the Guardian says that dozens could either abstain or vote against the plans to restrict the payments to those on pension credit.

The large rebellion could prove a test for Starmer's ability to control his 170-seat majority.

Read More: 'There will be more deaths': Former Labour MP John McDonnell tells LBC he will not vote to scrap winter fuel benefits

Read More: Gemma Collins slams government plans to scrap winter fuel payments labelling them 'disgusting'

Reports have suggested that rebels would lose the Labour whip if they fail to back his plans.

The Chancellor and the Prime Minister say that the unpopular plans are necessary to fix Britain's economy.

Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer insist that their Tory predecessors left them a £22bn "black hole" in the country's books.

The reports of a large rebellion come after former Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell said people may die as a result of the changes.

Sources speaking to the Guardian says that dozens could either abstain or vote against the plans to restrict the payments to those on pension credit. Picture: Alamy

The left-wing independent MP told Lewis Goodall on LBC on Sunday that he will not vote for the changes if there is no adjustment before they are put before Parliament.

Mr McDonnell said: "I will vote against it. We've had 14 years of austerity I don't think my community can cope with it anymore.

"My fear is, as a result of this, there will be more deaths."

Read More: Gemma Collins slams government plans to scrap winter fuel payments labelling them 'disgusting'

Read More: Starmer facing backbench backlash over winter fuel allowance - but will not say if he will remove whip from rebels

On the policy, Mr McDonnell added: "It's the wrong route to go down - it will disillusion people. This is not what a Labour government should be doing I'm afraid.

"My fear is there may be other austerity measures coming down the track".

The left-wing MP told Lewis Goodall on LBC that he will not vote for the changes if there is no adjustment before they are put before Parliament. Picture: LBC

"Labour are dropping like a lead balloon in opinion polls because of decisions like this".

On Saturday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said that removing the winter fuel payments for pensioners who are not in receipt of other state benefits was "tough decision" aimed at improving living standards.

The affirmation came after Rosie Duffield, Labour MP for Canterbury, also said she would not vote to scale back the benefit.

In Dublin, Sir Keir was asked how potential rebels could be punished if they do not vote with the Government, but would not be drawn into answering.

He told broadcasters: "I was elected in and our Government was elected in with a clear mandate for change.

"We will only bring about that change if we stabilise our economy."

Lewis was interviewing Mr McDonnell ahead of next week's vote on cuts to the winter fuel payments. Picture: LBC

In response to rumours that Labour MPs could lose the whip for their stance, Mr McDonnell, who currently sits as an independent, said: "I want the whip but I will vote against it (unless the bill is changed) I can't do anything else".

Mr McDonnell added: "My view is that it isn't the vote this week will be symbolic. It won't be symbolic for many of my constituents because they're on the edge, they're people who have saved up a little small pension.

"That means that they can't claim pension credit. That means they'll lose this benefit and as a result they're really worried because energy prices have increased by 10%.

"And for many of them, they're vulnerable. Some of them have got disabilities and sickness issues, and as a result, they use up more energy as a result of that. And therefore they're at risk."

"I met with Age UK during the week. Their figures now are that roughly about 5,000 excess deaths every year , a lot of that is associated with the cold weather and the conditions of their houses and the inability to turn on the heating cause of poverty."