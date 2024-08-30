Man jailed for 'upskirting' woman at British Museum as police urge other victims to come forward

Jake Verano Gomez, 33, was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment for the offence. Picture: Alamy/MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been jailed after an off-duty police officer saw him "upskirting" a woman at the British Museum and apprehended him.

Jake Verano Gomez, 33, a Colombian national of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent.

He was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay court fees at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on August 21.

He will also have to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 for up to seven years.

Officers found he had a string of similar videos on his phone following an investigation.

Officers are asking women who think they may also have been a victim to come forward so they can offer help and support.

Police found had a string of similar videos on the phone of Jake Verano Gomez. Picture: MPS

On Monday, 19 August, the City of London officer noticed the man taking the video while the victim was unaware.

She quickly detained the man with the help of staff and security from the Museum before Met officers arrived and took him into custody.

The victim was supported by the Museum’s Visitor Services and Met officers upon arrival.

Police have urged others who were at the museum at the time to come forward. Picture: Alamy

'Devastating crime'

Detective Constable Holly Wright, from the Public Protection team covering Camden, said: “These kinds of offences have a devastating impact on women and girls who should be free to go about their lives without fear of being the victim of such a horrendous crime.

“Fortunately the presence of our colleague from City of London Police has meant Gomez has now been brought to justice.

“Following his arrest Gomez’s phone was interrogated by Met detectives, they found a number of videos of other victims – also believed to have been filmed that day – were discovered.

"Sadly, this may mean there are more women who are unaware that they have been the victim of crime.

“If you were at the British Museum on Monday, 19 August around 14:00hrs and think you may have been a victim, I am asking you to come forward and speak to us.”