Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Breaking News
Urgent appeal for 10-month-old baby and her father amid 'concerns for their welfare'
5 September 2024, 12:22 | Updated: 5 September 2024, 12:24
An urgent appeal has been launched for a 10-month-old baby and her father amid "concerns for their welfare".
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Layla was last seen in the Wallasey Village area of Wirral and is believed to be with her father, Clifford Wheeler, Merseyside Police said.
The force said it has concerns for both of their welfare.
Layla has short blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees the pair is encouraged to call 999 or pass on any sightings via a police form.