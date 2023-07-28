Urgent appeal to all black cab drivers after man leaves urn containing his child’s ashes in back of car

A man has left an urn containing his child’s ashes in a black Adidas bag in a cab (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Police have issued an urgent appeal to all black cab drivers after a man left an urn containing his child’s ashes in the back of a car.

The urn was packed away in an Adidas bag as the man made his way to Smithfield Meat Market in the early hours of Friday.

He was picked up in a black cab from Fenchurch Street.

City of London police said in a statement: "This is an urgent appeal to all black cab drivers.

"A man has left an urn containing his child’s ashes in a black Adidas bag in a cab he took from Fenchurch Street to Smithfield Meat Market at 6.30am."

Black cabs have become a symbol of London over the years and are a common sight across the capital.

There are believed to be around 21,000 in London.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the force on 020 7601 2222