Urgent hunt for British boy, 4, missing in Turkey after going on holiday with his mum

George Jack Temperley-Wells, 4, has gone missing in Turkey. Picture: Durham Constabulary

By Emma Soteriou

A four-year-old British boy has gone missing in Turkey after going on holiday with his mum.

Police are urgently hunting for George Jack Temperley-Wells, who is believed to have travelled from Darlington to the Antalya area of Turkey with his mum - Brogan Elizabeth Temperley - on June 29.

They are likely to have spent time with the four-year-old’s father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells, while in Turkey, Durham Constabulary said.

George has red hair, a pale complexion, and dark eyes.

His 28-year-old mum is described as having a slim build with long, dark hair and dark eyes.

Picture: Twitter/Durham Police

Picture: Twitter/Durham Police

George was last seen in the Marina area of Antalya, in Turkey.

Police have serious concerns for his welfare and need to urgently locate him and speak with his mum, the force added.

Anyone who is in contact with her has been urged to encourage her to contact the authorities in Turkey or the UK immediately to confirm her whereabouts and/or seek assistance to return home.

Those with information in the UK can call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 325 of June 30.

Those in Turkey can either attend a local police station or call their emergency number on 112 / 115.