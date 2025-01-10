Urgent hunt for twin sisters, 32, who disappeared during walk along river at night

The sisters went missing on Thursday. Picture: Police Scotland

By Emma Soteriou

Police are searching for two sisters who went missing while walking along a river at night.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen on CCTV in Market Street after leaving their home in Aberdeen city centre at around 2.12am on January 7.

They had crossed the Victoria Bridge to the Torry district of the city, and turned right onto a footpath next to the River Dee - heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

They are described as white, of slim build, with long, brown hair.

Specialist search teams and police dogs have been despatched to trace the sisters and businesses in the area have been urged to check their CCTV.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti. Picture: Police Scotland

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Eliza and Henrietta and searches are being carried out in and around the area where they were last seen.

"Local officers, led by specialist search advisors are being assisted by resources including the police dogs and our marine unit.

"The Torry side of Victoria Bridge where they were last seen has many commercial and industrial units.

"Searches are ongoing here and we would urge businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to please review their CCTV footage for early morning on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025 and contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation.

"We also ask anyone with dashcam footage from that time to contact us."

Anyone who has seen the twins or who has any information regarding their whereabouts has been urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, January 7, 2025.