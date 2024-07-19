Urgent manhunt as prisoner escapes custody at HMP Wormwood Scrubs during trip to hospital

Graham Gomm. Picture: Met police

By Emma Soteriou

Police have launched an urgent manhunt after a prisoner escaped custody at HMP Wormwood Scrubs after being taken to hospital.

Graham Gomm, 63, was taken to Hammersmith Hospital by prison staff on Thursday after being taken unwell. He had been on remand for burglary offences.

Police were made aware at around 1.18am that Gomm had absconded.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and grey tracksuit.

Officers are carrying out searches, working closely with partners, conducting CCTV enquiries and have visited a number of addresses linked to Gomm, the Met said.

There are also concerns for his welfare as he was undergoing medical care before he escaped.

There is nothing to suggest that Gomm is a threat to the public, the Met added.

If anyone sees Gomm they are asked not to approach him but they should call 999.

Information on his whereabouts can also be shared with police via 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting reference CAD0481/18JUL24.