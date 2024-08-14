Urgent manhunt for suspected child sex offender, 33, with huge face tattoo - as police offer £5,000 reward

Daryl Taylor. Picture: Suffolk Police

By Emma Soteriou

An urgent manhunt has been launched for a suspected child sex offender, 33, with a huge face tattoo - with police offering a £5,000 reward.

Daryl Taylor, from Ipswich, was charged with seven sexual offences involving children on Sunday, August 11.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment afterwards, where he later escaped at around 10pm.

Crimestoppers - which is independent of the police - are now offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information on his whereabouts.

Taylor is described as white and approximately 5ft 9in tall, with a stocky build, short brown hair and a beard.

He has a distinctive look with tattoos on his face, neck, arms and legs.

When he escaped police in hospital, he was wearing a black and grey North Face jumper and matching jogging bottoms and black Adidas sliders.

Anyone who sees the 33-year-old has been asked not to approach him but instead contact police directly or through Crimestoppers.

Taylor has links to Ipswich and in particular the Chantry and Hollesley areas in Suffolk.

He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment on July 27, 2023 for the offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Superintendent Andy Martin said: “Whilst we cannot reveal our operational tactics and investigative methods so we don’t compromise our enquiries, the public should rest assured that finding Daryl Taylor remains a top priority for the force.

"We empathise with any concerns the public may have but to give some reassurance we believe his main motivation is to avoid capture and he has gone to ground rather than him being intent on committing further crimes.

“We’d reiterate that if members of the public do see him they should not approach him but call police on 999 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 who have offered a £5,000 reward for information that leads to his capture.

"This is an offer for which were are extremely grateful to Crimestoppers for and thank them for their support.”