‘Urgent’ search for missing six-year-old girl in south east London as police release footage of her roaming street alone

Eudine, six, was last seen in south east London. Picture: Met Police

By Kieran Kelly

Police have launched an ‘urgent’ search for a six-year-old girl who has gone missing from a housing estate in south east London.

The girl, name Eudine, was reported missing at around 10.40pm Monday night from the Thamesmead estate in Greenwich.

Officers are "extremely concerned for her welfare".

She is described as wearing a light pink, long-sleeves set of pyjamas, while also wearing a white bag with a daisy design.

UPDATE: This CCTV footage was captured in Defence Close, Thamesmead at around midday yesterday. It is the last confirmed sighting of Eudine.



Please call 999 with any information. Give the reference 8259/29JUL https://t.co/yPnn3xLyJH pic.twitter.com/ZUaDnnm6Xj — Greenwich MPS (@MPSGreenwich) July 30, 2024

In a statement, the force said: "Eudine was seen alone on CCTV at around midday.

"We are extremely concerned for her welfare and officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to find her.

"We're asking local people to call us straight away with any information about her whereabouts.

"If you live in Thamesmead or nearby, please check gardens, sheds and locked areas, as well as any CCTV or doorbell footage."Please call 999 if you see her or if you have any information."