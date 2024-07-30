‘Urgent’ search for missing six-year-old girl in south east London as police release footage of her roaming street alone

30 July 2024, 05:35

Eudine, six, was last seen in south east London
Eudine, six, was last seen in south east London. Picture: Met Police
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Police have launched an ‘urgent’ search for a six-year-old girl who has gone missing from a housing estate in south east London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The girl, name Eudine, was reported missing at around 10.40pm Monday night from the Thamesmead estate in Greenwich.

Officers are "extremely concerned for her welfare".

She is described as wearing a light pink, long-sleeves set of pyjamas, while also wearing a white bag with a daisy design.

In a statement, the force said: "Eudine was seen alone on CCTV at around midday.

Read More: Two children killed, six critical alongside two heroic adults after boy, 17, launched knife rampage in Southport

Read More: King Charles, Prince William and Sir Keir Starmer pay tribute as two children dead in Southport knife attack

"We are extremely concerned for her welfare and officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to find her.

"We're asking local people to call us straight away with any information about her whereabouts.

"If you live in Thamesmead or nearby, please check gardens, sheds and locked areas, as well as any CCTV or doorbell footage."Please call 999 if you see her or if you have any information."

