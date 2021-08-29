US air strike targets vehicle near Kabul airport 'carrying multiple suicide bombers'

By Sophie Barnett

A US air strike has targeted a vehicle carrying "multiple suicide bombers" from the affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan before they could target the evacuation at Kabul's international airport, officials said.

There were few initial details about the incident, as well as a rocket that struck a neighbourhood just north west of the airport, killing a child.

The rocket struck on Sunday afternoon, according to the official on the ground in Kabul. No group immediately claimed the attack.

The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information remained scarce.

The strike came as the US winds down a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands evacuated from Kabul's international airport, the scene of much of the chaos that engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban took over two weeks ago.

Two American military sources called the air strike successful.

They said it caused "significant secondary explosions" indicating the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material in the vehicle.

The strike was the second by America since the airport suicide bombing that killed more than 150 people on Thursday.

On Saturday, a strike in Nangarhar province killed an IS member believed to have been involved in planning attacks against the US in Kabul.

US troops will be leaving Kabul airport by August 31, after the Taliban told the US they must stick to the deadline.

The last British troops left Afghanistan on Saturday evening, ending the British's 20-year campaign in the country.

The Ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, was among those returning home. In a video posted on his Twitter, he says the embassy will operate remotely from Qatar for now.

