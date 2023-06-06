US airman, 21, who ‘raped British woman three times at RAF Croughton during lockdown’ charged for sex offences

The attacks reportedly took place at an RAF base in Croughton. Picture: PA/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

A man has been charged on three counts of rape after a British woman was attacked three times on an RAF military base over four months.

US airman Lee Bogstad, 21, faces charges of raping a British woman on three separate occasions between November 2020 and February 2021.

The attacks reportedly occurred at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire and have been investigated by both Northamptonshire Police and the US Air Force, the police said.

Bogstad is now set to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 29 June.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Read more: 'Fake taxi driver' tried to rape two women and stalked the streets at night armed with Viagra and latex gloves

The base where the attacks reportedly occurred is one of the largest military switchboards in Europe, and processes roughly a third of all military communications with Europe.

It is the same base where US citizen Anne Sacoolas worked, who killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn just outside the unit in August 2019 in a careless driving trial.

RAF Croughton is also home to the 422nd Air Base Group, which provides support for American personnel serving in the UK.

Police said the US Air Force is fully cooperating with their investigation.