Iran strikes: Pentagon says at least two airbases hit with missiles ‘launched from Iran’

The rockets were fired at the base. Picture: LBC News

More than a dozen ballistic missiles have targeted "at least two" military bases housing US troops in Iraq, the Pentagon has confirmed.

Al Asad base was hit with at least six rockets, while Camp Cooke and a facility in Erbil are thought to have also been hit.

Iran state TV says Tehran has launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at the base, and the Iranian Air Force is thought to have been deployed.

State TV described it as the country's revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

In a statement, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said: "At approximately 5:30 pm on Jan. 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

"These missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel.

"We are working on initial battle damage assessments. In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners.

"These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region.

"As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners and allies in the region."

Trump’s press secretary Stephanie Grisham added: “We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq.

"The president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”

The air base, in Iraq's western Anbar province, was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

State TV said the operation's name was Martyr Soleimani.

