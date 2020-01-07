Breaking News

Iran strikes: Pentagon says at least two airbases hit with missiles ‘launched from Iran’

7 January 2020, 23:50 | Updated: 8 January 2020, 01:03

The rockets were fired at the base
The rockets were fired at the base. Picture: LBC News

More than a dozen ballistic missiles have targeted "at least two" military bases housing US troops in Iraq, the Pentagon has confirmed.

Al Asad base was hit with at least six rockets, while Camp Cooke and a facility in Erbil are thought to have also been hit.

Iran state TV says Tehran has launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at the base, and the Iranian Air Force is thought to have been deployed.

State TV described it as the country's revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

In a statement, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said: "At approximately 5:30 pm on Jan. 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

"These missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel.

"We are working on initial battle damage assessments. In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners.

"These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region.

"As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners and allies in the region."

Trump’s press secretary Stephanie Grisham added: “We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq.

"The president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”

The air base, in Iraq's western Anbar province, was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

State TV said the operation's name was Martyr Soleimani.

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

The Iranian general killed by America last week is being buried today - after a public funeral yesterday which saw huge crowds

Iran LIVE: Rockets fired at multiple US airbases in Iraq

Iran launches 'revenge' ballistic missile attacks on US troops at two Iraq bases

Harry and Megan thank Canada for their mega holiday

Shah Subhani: Family of murdered Hounslow man make appeal to find 'monster' killers
The 19-year old British woman is on her way home.

British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape heads home to UK

The News Explained

Nick Ferrari heard what the US airstrike means in Iran

US kills Iranian General: Expert explains what will happen next in Middle East
LBC's guide to New Year's Eve in London

New Year's Eve in London: What time are the last trains and tubes?
General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019

LBC's election guide: what to expect and when

LBC's election night guide: when to expect the key results on Thursday night
Hugh Grant has been encouraging tactical voting

General election 2019 tactical voting: What is it and is it legal?