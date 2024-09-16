US band Jane's Addiction cancel tour after on-stage fight

16 September 2024, 23:37

Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell perform with Jane's Addiction at Pier 17 Rooftop on September 10, 2024 in New York City.
Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell perform with Jane's Addiction at Pier 17 Rooftop on September 10, 2024 in New York City. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

American band Jane's Addiction has confirmed it will cancel their remaining tour dates and will "take some time away as a group" after singer Perry Farrell attacked guitarist Dave Navarro on stage.

The band said fans with tickets to their remaining concerts would be refunded by the platform they purchased them from.

It comes after the band’s Boston show came to an abrupt end when Farell punched Navarro.

After the singer was taken off stage, 57-year-old Navarro, also a host of the tattoo reality series Ink Master, came back on with the other members and applauded the audience.

The band, who reunited after more than a decade for a tour, cancelled the next date at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Sunday.

An Instagram post from the alternative rock band announcing the tour cancellation, read: "To all the fans.

"The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group.

"As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour.

"Refunds for the cancelled dates will be issued at your point of purchase, or if you purchased from a third-party resale site like StubHub, SeatGeek etc, please reach out to them direct."

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Farrell's wife Etty Lau Farrell said there had been "a lot of tension and animosity between the members" at the gig.

She said in the post: "Perry's frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band.

"Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night.

"But when the audience in the first row started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was playing too loud and that they couldn't hear him, Perry lost it."

