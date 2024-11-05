Man arrested at US Capitol for 'smelling like fuel and bringing a flare gun and a torch', police say

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested at the US Capitol after he was found to smell like fuel, and police discovered a flare gun and torch on him.

US Capitol Police said: "Our officers just arrested a man who was stopped during our screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC).

"The man smelled like fuel, had a torch & a flare gun.

The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can. pic.twitter.com/J5geNud1h2 — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 5, 2024

"The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can."

It comes as the White House has been barricaded and restaurants and stores boarded up as tensions continue to grow over the US election.

Washington DC is bracing for civil unrest in the days and potentially weeks following the election, with businesses boarding up their stores and the White House erecting security fences in preparation.

Authorities have warned of a "fluid, unpredictable security environment" after polls close, but said they do not expect the winner to be declared on election day.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia's district attorney, Larry Krasner, told troublemakers to stay away, warning: "We're not playing. F around and find out."

Tammy Patrick, chief programme officer at the National Association of Election Officials, said 40% of workers had already experienced threats or abuse.

"In many respects, our preparations for 2024 started on January 7 of 2021," Christopher Rodriguez, Washington's assistant city administrator said.

The FBI has said it is setting up a command to monitor potential threats while the Secret Service said it would "enhance our security posture if necessary".

A statement from the agency on Sunday said: "The Secret Service is working closely with federal, state and local partners in Washington, DC and Palm Beach County, Florida to ensure heightened levels of Election Day safety and security.

"These enhancements are not in response to any specific issue but are part of wide ranging public safety preparations for Tuesday's election."

Capitol Police have not commented on any security arrangements made around the election this year.

However, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has said they are "prepared".

Many officers were injured during the January 6 attack in 2021.