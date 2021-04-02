Breaking News

Two dead after vehicle rammed into police officers outside US Capitol

2 April 2021, 20:14 | Updated: 2 April 2021, 20:35

U.S. Capitol Police in Washington DC are responding to a report a vehicle has rammed into a barrier
U.S. Capitol Police in Washington DC are responding to a report a vehicle has rammed into a barrier. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A suspect has been shot dead and a police officer has been killed after a car drove at two officers near the Capitol building in Washington DC.

Another officer was injured in the attack.

The acting chief of the Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman said the suspect jumped out of the vehicle brandishing a knife after he drove at the officers.

She continued: "The suspect did start lunging towards US Capitol police officers, at which time US Capitol police officers fired upon the suspect.

"At this time the suspect has been pronounced deceased."

She continued: "Two US capitol police officers were transported to two different hospitals and it is with a very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries."

Authorities added there was no longer an ongoing threat and that the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism.

President Biden is aware of incident, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said.

Members of the U.S. Capitol Police stand guard near the scene
Members of the U.S. Capitol Police stand guard near the scene. Picture: PA

At least one officer is in a serious condition, while the driver is critical, according to the AP news agency.

The incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. The Capitol complex was locked down after the shooting.

In a tweet USPC said: "USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.

"A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital."

Staff inside the building in Washington DC were sent a message telling them no entry or exit was allowed and they were warned to stay away from exterior windows and doors.

The message added: "If you are outside, seek cover."

Footage of the scene also shows a helicopter flying overhead and what appeared to be two people on stretchers being moved into ambulances.

Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell tweeted that he is "praying" for the Capitol Police officers, and is "grateful to all the USCP and first responders".

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has ordered flags at the Capitol to fly at half-staff, after news an officer was killed.

"Today's incident at the Capitol reminds us of the threats still facing our nation," tweeted Michigan Republican Fred Upton.

"My thoughts are with these brave officers and their families," wrote Democrat Eric Swalwell.

"They’ve sacrificed a tremendous amount over the last few months and we are forever indebted to them."

Chuck Schumer tweeted: "I’m heartbroken for the officer killed today defending our Capitol and for his family.

"I’m praying for the officer injured and his family."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officers investigate near a car that crashed into a barrier at the US Capitol in Washington (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

Officer killed after car rams into US Capitol barricade

Capitol lockdown

Two officers injured after car rams US Capitol barricade

Lt Richard Zimmerman, of the Minneapolis Police Department, testifies at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis (Court TV via AP)

Kneeling on George Floyd’s neck ‘totally unnecessary’, lieutenant tells court
Rescue workers gather near one end of the train (Executive Yuan via AP)

At least 51 dead in Taiwan’s deadliest rail disaster

The Dutch government has said it is temporarily halting AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccinations for people under 60

Dutch government halts AstraZeneca vaccine in under-60s

A vial of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

Dutch halt AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccinations in under-60s

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller urged people to get the Covid vaccine

Caller describes shocking Covid symptoms as he begs others to 'get the vaccine'
Iain Dale hosted a special show

Iain Dale special: 300 years of the British Prime Minister

David explained some of his worries over the enforcement of Covid vaccine passports.

David Lammy's personal tale of feeling 'harassed' by Covid warden
The LBC presenter gave her reaction to the report

Denise Headley reacts to Government racial inequality report

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS
Sathnam Sanghera: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'

Sathnam Sanghera tells David Lammy: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London