Two dead after vehicle rammed into police officers outside US Capitol

A suspect has been shot dead and a police officer has been killed after a car drove at two officers near the Capitol building in Washington DC.

Another officer was injured in the attack.

The acting chief of the Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman said the suspect jumped out of the vehicle brandishing a knife after he drove at the officers.

She continued: "The suspect did start lunging towards US Capitol police officers, at which time US Capitol police officers fired upon the suspect.

"At this time the suspect has been pronounced deceased."

She continued: "Two US capitol police officers were transported to two different hospitals and it is with a very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries."

Authorities added there was no longer an ongoing threat and that the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism.

President Biden is aware of incident, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said.

At least one officer is in a serious condition, while the driver is critical, according to the AP news agency.

The incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. The Capitol complex was locked down after the shooting.

In a tweet USPC said: "USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.

"A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital."

Staff inside the building in Washington DC were sent a message telling them no entry or exit was allowed and they were warned to stay away from exterior windows and doors.

The message added: "If you are outside, seek cover."

Footage of the scene also shows a helicopter flying overhead and what appeared to be two people on stretchers being moved into ambulances.

Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol. We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 2, 2021

Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell tweeted that he is "praying" for the Capitol Police officers, and is "grateful to all the USCP and first responders".

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has ordered flags at the Capitol to fly at half-staff, after news an officer was killed.

"Today's incident at the Capitol reminds us of the threats still facing our nation," tweeted Michigan Republican Fred Upton.

"My thoughts are with these brave officers and their families," wrote Democrat Eric Swalwell.

"They’ve sacrificed a tremendous amount over the last few months and we are forever indebted to them."

Chuck Schumer tweeted: "I’m heartbroken for the officer killed today defending our Capitol and for his family.

"I’m praying for the officer injured and his family."