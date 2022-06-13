US could see first significant gun law in decades after Texas massacre

13 June 2022, 08:07 | Updated: 13 June 2022, 08:22

Thousands joined rallies in the US in protest over gun laws
Thousands joined rallies in the US in protest over gun laws. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A potential breakthrough that could lead to the first significant new US gun law in decades has been announced by a cross-party group of senators.

Negotiators announced a bipartisan framework in response to the Uvalde school shooting in Texas, where a gunman massacred 19 children.

The plans presented include measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programmes.

The framework falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. But the accord was embraced by Mr Biden and enactment would signal a significant turnabout after years of gun massacres that have yielded little but stalemate in Congress.

Read more: Rwanda flight chaos after "deluge" of legal claims from all 31 migrants facing deportation

Read more: US Capitol committee have enough evidence 'to consider a criminal indictment for Trump'

Mr Biden said in a statement that the framework "does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades".

Given the bipartisan support, "there are no excuses for delay, and no reason why it should not quickly move through the Senate and the House", he said.

Leaders hope to push any agreement into law rapidly - they hope this month - before the political momentum that has been stirred by the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, fades.

In a significant development, 20 senators, including 10 Republicans, released a statement calling for the framework's passage. This is potentially crucial because the biggest obstacle to enacting the measure is probably in the 50-50 Senate, where at least 10 Republican Party votes will be needed to attain the usual 60-vote threshold for approval.

"Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities," the lawmakers said.

The group, led by senators Chris Murphy, John Cornyn, Thom Tillis and Krysten Sinema produced the agreement after two weeks of closed-door talks.

The compromise would make the juvenile records of gun buyers under the age of 21 available when they undergo background checks.

The suspects who killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo and 19 students and two teachers at a primary school in Uvalde were both 18, and many of the attackers who have committed mass shootings in recent years have been young.

The agreement would offer money to states to implement "red flag" laws that make it easier to temporarily take guns from people considered potentially violent, and to bolster school safety and mental health programmes.

Some people who informally sell guns for profit would be required to obtain federal dealers' licences, which means they would have to conduct background checks on buyers. Convicted domestic abusers who did not live with a former partner, such as estranged ex-boyfriends, would be barred from buying firearms, and it would be a crime for a person to legally purchase a weapon for someone who would not qualify for ownership.

Negotiators said details and legislative language would be written over the coming days. Congressional aides said billions of US dollars would be spent expanding the number of community mental health centres and suicide prevention programmes, but that other spending figures remained undecided.

Finalising the agreement might produce fresh disputes and it was unclear how long this would take. But underscoring election-year pressures from Buffalo and Uvalde, the parties' shared desire to demonstrate a response to these shootings suggested momentum towards enactment was strong.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer for the Democrats called the accord "a good first step to ending the persistent inaction to the gun violence epidemic" and said he would bring the completed measure to a vote as soon as possible.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, for the Republicans, who has supported the talks, was more restrained. He praised the negotiators' work and said he was hoping for a deal that made "significant headway on key issues like mental health and school safety, respects the Second Amendment, earns broad support in the Senate, and makes a difference for our country".

The agreement was quickly endorsed by groups that support gun restrictions including Brady, Everytown For Gun Safety and March For Our Lives, which organised rallies held around the country on Saturday.

The National Rifle Association said in a statement that it opposes gun control and infringing on people's "fundamental right to protect themselves and their loved ones", but supports strengthening school security, mental health and law enforcement. The group has long exerted its sway with millions of firearms-owning voters to derail gun control drives in Congress.

The agreement represents a lowest common denominator compromise on gun violence, not a complete sea change in Congress. Lawmakers have demonstrated a newfound desire to move ahead after saying their constituents have shown a heightened desire for congressional action since Buffalo and Uvalde, but Republicans still oppose the more sweeping steps that Democrats want.

These include banning assault-style firearms such as the AR-15-type rifles used in Buffalo and Uvalde, or raising the legal age for buying them.

The last major firearms restrictions enacted by lawmakers was the 1994 assault weapons ban, which Congress let expire 10 years later.

For years, congressional Republicans representing rural, pro-gun voters have blocked robust restrictions on firearms purchases, citing the Constitution's Second Amendment.

Democrats, whose voters overwhelmingly favour gun restrictions, have been reluctant to approve incremental steps that they have thought would let Republican lawmakers argue they have tried stemming the tide of violence without meaningfully addressing the problem.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Andrew has reportedly been barred from today's service after the Queen was lobbied by Charles and William

Prince Andrew 'barred from Garter Day service after Charles and William lobbied Queen'

A Bill to amend the Northern Ireland protocol to be introduced in Parliament

Controversial Bill to amend Northern Ireland protocol to be introduced in Parliament

Two prisoners, Shawn Dibble or Carl Perry, have escaped from Leyhill prison

Two prisoners escape open jail with public urged not to approach them

Grenfell survivors and bereaved family members will mark the fifth anniversary of the deaths of 72 people

Grenfell survivors condemn Govt's lack of action ahead of tragedy's fifth anniversary

US Capitol committee have evidence 'to consider a criminal indictment for Trump'

US Capitol committee have enough evidence 'to consider a criminal indictment for Trump'

Protesters chanted "no Rwanda" as they rallied outside the Brook House Immigration Removal Centre

Rwanda flight chaos after "deluge" of legal claims from all 31 migrants facing deportation

Will and Kate to move family to Windsor from Kensington in summer

Will and Kate to move to Windsor as Queen considers moving Andrew to Scotland

A teenager has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl alleged she was raped in the sea off Bournemouth beach

Teenager arrested after girl, 15, 'raped in the sea at Bournemouth beach' last year

Union’s fury after Govt announce plans to hire agency staff during strikes

Union's fury over Govt plans to hire agency staff during strikes to curb travel chaos

Exclusive
Jeremy Corbyn said he wants to get in touch with YouGov over polling claims - despite them having been retracted

'I want answers': Jeremy Corbyn will speak to YouGov about Labour polling claims

Hilary Devey has died aged 65

Dragons' Den star Hilary Devey dies aged 65 in Morocco after long illness

The footage shocked social media users

Met to 'assess' footage of police 'striking at teenager' that shocked social media

Jordan Gatley has been killed fighting in Ukraine

'He truly was a hero': Former British soldier killed fighting Russian forces in Ukraine

Brits in London and the South East could see temperatures over 30C

Summer starts here: UK set to bake in temperatures over 30C after Spanish heatwave

Exclusive
Ukraine has warned Russia's blockade on its ports could trigger a new migrant crisis

Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Prince Andrew is set to make a return to the public spotlight at Windsor Castle

Prince Andrew to return to public spotlight with other royals at Windsor Castle service

Latest News

See more Latest News

The arrests take place

Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride event
Arizona Wildfire

Growing Arizona wildfire forces evacuations

Kyoko Kimura with a t-shirt showing her daughter's face

Japan toughens defamation penalties after wrestler takes own life
Kim Jong Un

North Korea plans crackdown on ‘unsound’ officials as Kim pushes for unity
Federal police officers arrive at the pier with items found during a search for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil

Divers find belongings of missing British journalist tied under water
An Indigenous boy from the Mayuruna ethnic group rows a boat in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil

Divers find backpack and laptop in remote Amazon where Dom Phillips vanished
More than 2,000 schoolbooks and broken pencils, representing the children killed by gun violence since the Senate has refused to bring a vote on background checks, laid out near the US Capitol

Senate group breaks logjam and announces deal on guns

France’s president Emmanuel Macron leaves a voting booth

French election projections see Macron’s centrists keep a majority
Democratic Representative Adam Schiff

January 6 panel says evidence it gathered enough to indict Trump
Emmanuel Macron

France votes in parliamentary election in vital test for Macron

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

"My idea would be they've got to go a lot further."

Rachel Johnson urges Government to go 'a lot further' in fighting cost-of-living crisis
Rachel Johnson backs Rwandan refugee plan which could save 'thousands of lives'

Rachel Johnson backs Rwandan refugee plan which could save 'thousands of lives'
UK to take 'most vulnerable' refugees from Rwanda under deal, says scheme's negotiator

UK to take 'most vulnerable' refugees from Rwanda under deal, says scheme's negotiator
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 12/6 | Watch again

David Lammy reveals what 'senior world figures' really think of Boris Johnson

David Lammy reveals what 'senior world figures' really think of Boris Johnson
Brits 'endorsed' Rwanda policy through Brexit and 2019 election - former Tory MP

Brits 'endorsed' Rwanda policy through Brexit and 2019 election - former Tory MP
David Lammy's powerful words on US mass shootings after Uvalde horror

David Lammy's powerful report about US mass shootings on The Agenda
James O'Brien on 'utterly soul-destroying' invisibility he felt selling the Big Issue

James O'Brien on 'utterly soul-destroying' invisibility he felt selling the Big Issue
Nick Ferrari baffled by anti-smoking watershed recommendation for films like Popeye

Nick Ferrari baffled by anti-smoking watershed recommendation for films like Popeye
'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC listener puts Lord Frost on the spot

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC caller puts Lord Frost on the spot

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London