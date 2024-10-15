US gives Israel 30-day deadline to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation or risk military aid

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The White House has given Israel 30 days to increase the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza or risk losing access to US weapons funding.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin issued the warning to their Israeli counterparts in a letter sent on Sunday.

The letter comes amid rapidly deteriorating conditions in Gaza, with a recent Israeli strike on a hospital containing civilians killing at least four people and some reports claiming no humanitarian aid has entered the region since early October.

A senior defence official said on Tuesday that Mr Blinken and Mr Austin sent a letter to their Israeli counterparts as they noticed the decrease in assistance reaching Gaza.

Lord David Hannay speaks to Andrew Marr

The official said a similar letter sent by Mr Blinken in April triggered a constructive response and "concrete measures from the Israelis," the Press Association reports.

"Failure to demonstrate a sustained commitment to implementing and maintaining these measures may have implications for U.S. policy ... and relevant U.S. law," the letter said.

The official, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the White House hopes this letter can help to address the problem in part.

For Israel to continue qualifying for foreign military financing, the level of aid getting into Gaza must increase to at least 350 trucks a day, Israel must institute additional humanitarian pauses and provide increased security for humanitarian sites, Mr Austin and Mr Blinken said.

Following Israeli strike on tents of displaced in Gaza hospital courtyard. Picture: Getty

The letter warned Benjamin Netanyahu’s government they had 30 days to meet the requirements set out.

An Israeli official confirmed a letter had been delivered but did not discuss the contents.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the US had raised "humanitarian concerns" and was putting pressure on Israel to speed up the flow of aid into Gaza.

At least 42,227 people, including nearly 16,765 children, have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its assault in the wake of October 7 2023, Al Jazeera reports.

A further 10,000 people remain missing.