US hits Houthis with fresh airstrike on Yemen missile site iafter cargo vessel hit by rocket in Red Sea

Houthi fighters stage a rally against US and UK strikes in Yemen. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The US military have pounded Houthi rebels with a fresh airstrike on a stash of anti-ship ballistic missiles in Yemen.

The strike marks the latest military action against the Iranian-backed rebels after their string of attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

And it comes as US naval forces seized the first batch of Iranian weapons components bound for Houthi rebels since the militant group began its Red Sea attacks late last year.

US officials said that the strike targeted four anti-ship missiles in a Houthi-controlled part of the country.

RAF released this image after last week's strikes. Picture: Ministry of Defence

This marks the latest action against the Iran-backed group over its attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea, after the US and the UK launched strikes on Houthi targets in the country at the end of last week.

Earlier, a missile fired from Yemen struck a Greek-owned cargo ship in the Red Sea.

The incident took place 100 nautical miles north west of Saleef, the UK's Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. No injuries were reported on board but authorities are currently investigating the incident.

The attack comes after the Iran-backed Houthis hit a US-owned cargo ship on Monday.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain would not "hesitate" to launch more strikes against Iran-backed Houthis.

In a blunt warning to the Houthis, he also said "the threats to shipping must cease" and "illegally detained vessels and crews must be released".