US cuts isolation time for people with asymptomatic Covid to five days

28 December 2021, 13:10 | Updated: 28 December 2021, 13:14

Covid testing in Times Square, New York
Covid testing in Times Square, New York. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

US health officials have cut the recommended isolation period for people with asymptomatic coronavirus from 10 days to five.

The decision has been driven by a recent surge in Covid-19 cases propelled by the Omicron variant.

The number of people becoming infected and needing to isolate or quarantine is threatening hospitals, airlines and other businesses, experts say.

READ MORE: 'Lifeline' for hospitality sector as PM confirms no new Covid restrictions before new year

READ MORE: Hundreds wrongly told their Covid test was negative in Australia lab error

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials say the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

Early research suggests Omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the country is about to see a lot of Omicron cases.

"Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic," she said.

"We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science."

The rules apply to people who, five days after testing positive for coronavirus, have no symptoms.

However, they must wear a mask everywhere - even at home around others - for at least five more days.

Those who still have symptoms after isolating for five days must stay home until they feel better, and then start five days of mask wearing at all times.

The agency is also saying close contacts of infected people but who have had a booster jab can skip isolation if they wear masks in all settings for at least 10 days.

People who have not had all three jabs still need to quarantine, but only for five days and wear a mask for five days afterwards.

The guidance is not a mandate; it is a recommendation to employers and state and local officials.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Parts of UK experienced a white Christmas

UK weather: Temperatures to plummet after 'warmest ever' New Year's Eve

Armed police officers on guard at the Henry VIII Gate at Windsor Castle following an intruder entering the grounds on Christmas Day.

Crossbow ownership laws to be reviewed after Christmas Day incident at Windsor Castle

Leona Peach has been missing for over a week.

Urgent search for missing schoolgirl, 12, who disappeared over a week ago

The hospitality industry has called the decision not to introduce new measures a "lifeline".

'Lifeline' for hospitality sector as PM confirms no new Covid restrictions before new year

A drive through testing clinic in Sydney, Australia

Hundreds wrongly told their Covid test was negative in Australia lab error

A woman's body was found in east London on Boxing Day.

Man charged with murder after young woman's body found in London on Boxing Day

LAPD released the shocking bodycam footage.

Chilling bodycam footage released after fatal shooting of innocent girl, 14, in LA

The Covid milestones hit in 2021.

How the nation made it through Covid-19 fight in 2021 - the key moments

People will be requested to sit down during concerts and customers will not be allowed to stand up in bars, French prime minister Jean Castex said.

France announces new Covid measures as people banned from standing up in bars

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson in Downing Street earlier this month.

Further blow for PM as poll suggests Sunak would do better in election

Sajid Javid has ruled out new Covid restrictions in England between now and the new year.

Javid rules out Covid measures for now – but hints at restrictions after new year

The UK leaving the EU has caused problems for Donald Trump's Scottish golf courses

Trump's Scottish golf resorts hit by Brexit staff shortages

Police arrested a man at the scene

Man arrested after body of young woman found in east London on Boxing Day

The Government is determined to keep schools open next term but Omicron could still present huge problems

Schools could send entire year groups home as Omicron threatens staff shortages

Many people will have their festive travel plans disrupted

Chaos for rail passengers as trains hit with triple blow of Omicron, planned closures and strikes
Dalian Atkinson died in hospital in August 2016

Police formally apologise to family of Dalian Atkinson after he died following arrest

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flames rise from burning containers at the scene of a missile attack at the seaport of Latakia

Fire contained after reported Israeli attack on Syrian port

Cecil Wedding Duke Maxwell

Judge prods Maxwell jury to work longer hours as Covid fears loom
Myanmar

Save the Children staff confirmed dead in Myanmar massacre

Russia crackdown

Russian court orders shutdown of renowned human rights group

Orangutan infant

Endangered orangutan gives birth to healthy infant

Keri Hulme

Booker Prize-winning novelist Keri Hulme dies aged 74

People wait in line to get tested for Covid-19 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in New York

US health officials recommend shorter Covid isolation period

One of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Virginia

Mother bear and three cubs spotted napping in tree

A woman wears a face mask to curb the spread of Covid-19 as she walks past Christmas decorations in Paris

France imposes new coronavirus measures amid spike in infections
Statue pedestal in Richmond, Virginia

Workers believe they have found time capsule under Robert E Lee statue

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK obesity heading towards the 'massive' people of America, David Lammy warns

UK obesity heading towards the 'massive' people of America, David Lammy warns
Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'

Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'
David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'
Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'
James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims
Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

Best of 2021: Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing
Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller
Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

Best of 2021: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police