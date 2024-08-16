US 'says Israel can't achieve any more in Gaza', as David Lammy flies out in bid to 'prevent all out Middle East war'

16 August 2024, 05:46

US officials have said Israel cannot achieve anything more with their military campaign in Gaza
US officials have said Israel cannot achieve anything more with their military campaign in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The US is said to have warned that Israel cannot achieve anything more with its military campaign in Gaza, as it pushed for a ceasefire deal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Several US officials warned that Israel would never be able to eradicate Hamas completely, despite that being one of Benjamin Netanyahu's stated war aims.

The officials told the New York Times that the US believed a deal was the way to secure the release of the remaining hostages, rather than continued military action, in a war that has already killed 40,000, according to the Hamas-linked health ministry.

But they added that Israel had managed to reduce Hamas' capabilities significantly more than they had expected.

A former top US military official said: "Israel has been able to disrupt Hamas, kill a number of their leaders and largely reduce the threat to Israel that existed before October 7".

In response, the IDF said that it was "committed to achieving the goals of the war to dismantle Hamas and bring home our hostages, and will continue to operate with determination to achieve them."

The war has sparked a humanitarian crisis
The war has sparked a humanitarian crisis. Picture: Getty

It comes as British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is travelling to Israel to hold talks with Benjamin Netanyahu as fears of a regional war in the Middle East grow.

Mr Lammy is making the trip alongside his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne to advocate for a ceasefire.

It comes in a bid to “prevent all-out war in the Middle East”, a diplomatic source said.

The pair will meet with Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz during the trip, as well as the minister of strategic affairs of Israel, Ron Dermer.

Read more: Hamas confirm they will not join ceasefire talks with Israel this week

“This is a dangerous moment for the Middle East. The risk of the situation spiralling out of control is rising. Any Iranian attack would have devastating consequences for the region," Mr Lammy said. 

“The UK and France are united in our commitment to secure a lasting peace for Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region.

“There can be no delays or excuses. All parties must engage seriously in negotiations on a ceasefire deal. This is a vital opportunity to secure the release of hostages and an immediate surge in aid into Gaza.

“Only with diplomacy can we end the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence. Only with diplomacy can we deliver long-term peace and security for all. That is the message we will be taking with us to the region.”

Tom Swarbrick reacts: David Lammy will travel to Israel 'in attempt to prevent all out war in the Middle East'

Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné said: "It's never too late for peace. We must at all costs avoid a regional war, which would have terrible consequences. We must secure a ceasefire agreement and the release of the all the hostages.

"France and the United Kingdom support the efforts of the American, Egyptian and Qatari mediators to achieve this. This is why the two ministers Stéphane Sejourné and David Lammy have decided to visit Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories together, in order to convey these key messages.

"We have been mobilised for several weeks to call on all parties to show restraint and responsibility, any miscalculation in the current situation could provoke a generalised conflagration.”

Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed the visit in a statement on Thursday evening.

The ministry said ministers are "expected to discuss the effort to prevent regional escalation and promote a deal for the release of the Israeli hostages".

"Foreign minister Israel Katz is expected to raise at the meeting the need to promote severe economic sanctions against Iran on the issue of nuclear weapons, missiles and drones, and to declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation," it said in a statement.

This visit comes as the US and Israel are locked in talks to end the assault on Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as the US Secretary of State gives statements to the media
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as the US Secretary of State gives statements to the media. Picture: Getty

The talks, which are taking place in Doha, Qatar, began on Thursday and come amid fears of an Iranian strike on Israel in retaliation to a series of political assassinations.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, today, Mr Lammy said: “These talks are an opportunity to secure an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages.

“It is in the long-term interests of Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region to agree this deal urgently.

“I thank Qatar, Egypt and the US for their ongoing efforts in co-ordinating this vital work, at what is a critical time for security and stability across the Middle East.”

Earlier this week, Hamas confirmed it had no intention to take part in this round of ceasefire talks, following the assassination of its political leader in Iran.

Posters featuring Hamas' new political chief Sinwar in Tehran
Posters featuring Hamas' new political chief Sinwar in Tehran. Picture: Getty

Representative Ahmad Abdul Hadi said Hamas was not against ceasefire talks "in principle" but would not enter discussions without "clear commitment" from Israel that a deal would be agreed.

Mr Hadi slammed Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claiming he "is not interested in reaching an agreement that ends the aggression completely".

"Rather he is deceiving and evading and wants to prolong the war, and even expand it at the regional level, and thus he uses negotiations as a cover to continue his aggression against our people and commit more massacres against them," he added.The last month has seen representatives from Qatar, Egypt and the US frantically working to find a ceasefire agreement as fears of a regional conflict in the Middle East rise.

Any deal is expected to come in the form of a three-phase plan, which would include the return of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Molly-Mae Hagen and Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae 'dumped Tommy Fury' over claims he 'cheated on her with Danish woman he met on holiday with friends'

Two teenagers have been hit with terrorism charges

Two teenagers charged with 'extremely serious' far-right terror offences

Alexander Lukashenko urged Russia and Ukraine to end. the war

Belarus president and key Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko urges Russia and Ukraine to end war

Leader of Pheu Thai Party Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Former Thai leader’s daughter is sole nominee for prime minister

Tropical Weather Ernesto

Ernesto strengthens into hurricane as it approaches Bermuda

Ministers have been accused of ‘favouring unions over pensioners’

Ministers accused of ‘favouring unions over pensioners’ as GPs ‘next to receive payout’ after rail deal

Victims of the infected blood scandal can receive support scheme payments for life,

Infected blood scandal victims to receive first payments by end of the year

Exclusive
Anti-tourism protests on the horizon in Scottish Highlands as hotspot towns 'pushed to breaking point'

Anti-tourism protests on the horizon in Scottish Highlands as hotspot towns 'pushed to breaking point'

Swift is said to have privately reached out to families affected by the Southport stabbings.

Taylor Swift 'reached out to families of Southport victims privately' ahead of her Wembley gig

Judge Kenneth King

US judge suspended after girl on courtroom visit forced to wear jail uniform

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Donald Trump targets Kamala Harris on inflation and economics

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) are welcomed to Colombia by Vice President Francia Márquez

Smiling Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy Colombian folk dancer show and visit school as they kick off four-day tour

Schoolgirl, 13, dies after severe allergic reaction to Costa hot chocolate

Staff at Costa Coffee branch where girl, 13, died ‘used Google Translate for allergy training’

The home is up for sale for the first time since 1979

Iconic 'Poltergeist home' where classic horror was filmed up for sale in California

Katy Perry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Katy Perry to be given the Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 MTV VMAs

Russia Navalny Investigation

Russian authorities ‘refuse to open criminal investigation into Navalny’s death’

Latest News

See more Latest News

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy leaves 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting in London

David Lammy to visit Israel in attempt to 'prevent an all-out war in the Middle East'

Reginald D Hunter

Reginald D hunter apologises after Israeli couple 'hounded' out of Edinburgh Fringe gig sparking anti-Semitism row
Five charged - including two doctors - in connection with death of Friends star Matthew Perry

Shocking doctor's texts revealed as five charged in connection with death of actor Matthew Perry
Health workers educating children on the symptoms of the mpox disease in Goma, Congo. (Augustin Mudiayi/Doctors Without Borders/AP)

Sweden reports case of more infectious form of mpox first identified in Congo

Hong Kong Pandas

Hong Kong welcomes the birth of its first locally born giant pandas

The Moon has less gravity compared to Earth, so time ticks by about 58.7 microseconds quicker every day (PA)

Astronomy group joins calls for a lunar clock to keep time on the Moon

Network Rail worker dies cycling to work after two fighting cats get caught in his wheels

Father-of-two dies cycling to work after two fighting cats get caught in his wheels

Ada Bicakci died of her injuries in hospital

Pictured: Schoolgirl, 9, killed after being hit by bus as 'drug-driver' arrested

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Matt Rourke/AP)

Trump asks judge to delay sentencing in hush money case until after election

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson (Karen Ducey/AP)

Greenland court orders anti-whaling activist must remain in custody

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value
The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit