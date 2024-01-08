US mission to moon carrying remains of Star Trek actors and JFK's DNA suffers technical problem

By Kit Heren

A private US moon mission bearing the remains of Star Trek actors and John F. Kennedy's DNA has suffered critical technical problems.

Peregrine Mission-1 aimed to become the first US spacecraft to land on the moon since 1972.

The spacecraft's launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 7.18 UK time appeared to go well.

But American company Astrobotic, which ran the launch, said later that an "anomaly" had taken place.

The anomaly is stopping the spacecraft from pointing its solar panels at the sun, which would stop it charging its batteries.

Without properly charged batteries, the mission would have to turn back. Astrobotic said engineers were working on the problem.

A spokesperson said: "After successfully separating from United Launce Alliance's Vulcan rocket, Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander began receiving telemetry via the NASA Deep Space Network.

"Astrobotic-built avionics systems, including the primary command and data handling unit, as well as the thermal, propulsion, and power controllers, all powered on and performed as expected.

"After successful propulsion systems activation, Peregrine entered a safe operational state.

"Unfortunately, an anomaly then occurred, which prevented Astrobotic from achieving a stable sun-pointing orientation.

"The team is responding in real time as the situation unfolds and will be providing updates as more data is obtained and analysed."

The rocket launches. Picture: Getty

Peregrine-1 is delivering scientific instruments to the moon, including tools to measure radiation levels, surface and subsurface water ice, and magnetic fields.

It is also carrying the remains and DNA of several actors who appeared in Star Trek, including the actors James Doohan, DeForest Kelley and Nichelle Nichols, as well as President John F. Kennedy.