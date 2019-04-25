US Navy Working On Guidelines On Reporting UFOs

The US Navy is drafting new guidelines for personnel to report sightings of unidentified flying objects. Picture: PA

US Navy pilots who think they may have seen a UFO will now have a detailed guide on how to report unexplainable events.

The move comes after pilots have reported sightings of unknown, advanced aircraft flying near military aircraft, or secret facilities.

"There have been a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated air space in recent years," the Navy said in a statement to Politico.

A spokesman for the office of the deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare told The Washington Post that unidentified aircraft have entered military-designated airspace as often as multiple times per month.

The new guidelines will be released to military staff in the coming months.

Nick Pope who headed the British government's UFO project said: "I support this bold and long-overdue move, which should address the current under-reporting problem. Whatever one believes about the phenomenon, it raises defense, national security and air safety issues."

Pope ran the MoDs "X-Files" which investigated reports of UFO sightings, to see if they had any defence significance.

The new guidelines come just weeks after the Pentagon declassified documents that reveal they funded projects that investigated UFOs, wormholes, warp drives and stargates.

The research was funded by the Department of Defense under its Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.

In 2009 the UK Ministry of Defence announced that UFO sightings would no longer be investigated.