US nuclear bombers join NATO jets in mission over Europe's skies in show of strength to Vladimir Putin as tensions grow

22 March 2023, 14:55

The planes flying over Europe
The planes flying over Europe. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

US nuclear-capable bombers have joined NATO warplanes in flying over Europe in an apparent show of defiance to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The footage, filmed from the cockpit of one of the US B-52s Stratofortress bombers, shows the NATO fighter jets supplied by Spain, Italy and Romania soaring above the clouds. It is unclear exactly when the "recent" training mission took place.

NATO said: "The B-52s are training with Allied Air Forces during their BTF mission strengthening our Euro-Atlantic partnership."

It comes amid several tense encounters between Russian and Western aircraft in recent weeks, and with the war in Ukraine continuing to rage.

A nerve-racking moment arose this week when a Russian SU-35 fighter jet intercepted two US nuclear bombers over the Baltic Sea, according to footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday.

Russia said one SU-35 fighter jet was scrambled to meet two US B-52 nuclear bombers that were heading towards its border.

The defence ministry confirmed the fighter jet returned to its based after the bombers moved away from the border.Footage, seemingly taken from the Russian fighter jet, shows one of the two US bombers flying above the clouds.

The view from the B-52 cockpit
The view from the B-52 cockpit. Picture: Twitter

It also follows a Russian fighter jet hitting the propeller of a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea earlier this month.

American officials were forced to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle in international waters, the US military said on Tuesday.

The White House said the downing of an American drone was "unsafe and unprofessional", but Moscow immediately denied involvement.

In a statement after the crash, the Russian Defense Ministry denied colliding with the American drone, suggesting the US aircraft went into "uncontrolled flight" due to "sharp manoeuvring".

The NATO planes
The NATO planes. Picture: Twitter

But US Air Force General James Hecker said: "Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9."

"In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash."US and Allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely."

Meanwhile Mr Putin also continued to stoke the war of words between Russia and countries backing Ukraine on Tuesday.

The Russian dictator vowed to respond to Britain sending uranium tank arms to Ukraine - as his defence minister says there are fewer and fewer steps to go before nuclear collision between Russia and the west.

The NATO planes flying over Europe
The NATO planes flying over Europe. Picture: Twitter

The despot said Moscow will be "forced to react" if the UK goes ahead with its delivery of 14 battle tanks.

The depleted uranium (DU) ammunition is meant for use by Ukrainian forces who are utilising British-made Challenger 2 tank which the Government has sent to Eastern Europe.

Read more: Putin vows to respond after Britain sent uranium arms to Ukraine - as Russia warns of fewer steps to nuclear conflict

Read more: RAF jets scramble to intercept unresponsive Russian military plane after US drone downed in Black Sea

Sergei Shoigu, Russian defence minister, also responded to the latest news of Britain sending new weapons to Ukraine.

Mr Shoigu said: "Another step has been taken, and there are fewer and fewer left".

