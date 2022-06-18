US President Joe Biden, 79, falls off his bike and is helped back up by Secret Service

US President Joe Biden suffered a fall while out cycling. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Asher McShane

US President Joe Biden had a wobble and fell off his bike at the end of a ride while out greeting members of the public at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in the state of Delaware.

Mr Biden told onlookers "I'm good", as US Secret Service agents quickly helped him up when he lost his balance after coming to a stop.

Bystanders let out an audible gasp as the president fell. He said afterwards his foot had got stuck in the toe cage on the pedals.

Mr Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning's cycling when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail.

President Biden fell off his bike when cycling over to speak to some bystanders. Picture: Getty

The US leader, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount.

He quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him.

Agents can be heard saying "back up, back up," in video footage of the incident.

They struggled to keep concerned onlookers from crowding the president.

After about 10 seconds on the concrete, Mr Biden was able to get back up, reportedly telling the crowd that his 'foot got caught.'

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.