US Senator Bob Menendez found guilty on all counts in corruption trial

Bob Menendez has been found guilty on all counts in his corruption trial. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez has been found guilty on all counts in his federal corruption trial.

A jury found the Democrat senator guilty on all 16 counts, including bribery, extortion, wire fraud, obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent.

Prosecutors accused Sen. Menendez of using his position of power to advance Egyptian military goals, secure investment from Qatari officials and interfere in a number of criminal prosecutions.

Menendez, formerly the head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, now faces decades behind bars and expulsion from the Democratic Party.

He maintained his innocence throughout the eight-week trial, arguing the gifts he accepted during his time in office did not count as bribes.

Menendez's wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, is also accused of bribery, but her trial has been delayed as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

She has also pleaded not guilty.

According to prosecutors, Menendez accepted gifts including gold bars worth over $100,000 (£79,000).

Senator Bob Menendez leaves Federal Court in lower Manhattan. Picture: Getty

Two businessmen, named as Wael Hana and Fred Daibes, are also being tried in connection to Menendez.

They are accused of seeking out the senator to illegally aid the Egyptian government and secure millions in cash from a Qatari investment fund.

Menendez is currently running as an independent as he looks to hold onto his seat come November’s US election.

This is not the first time the Senator has been embroiled in corruption charges, with the Democrat being tried in 2017 after the justice department accused him of doing political favours for a Florida eye doctor in exchange for holidays and gifts.

That case would end in a mistrial after jurors were unable to come to a unanimous verdict.