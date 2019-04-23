US State Department Warns Travellers To Exercise Caution When Visiting Sri Lanka Or The UK

The State Department warns travellers to be aware when travelling in the UK. Picture: PA

The US Department of State has warned travellers to "exercise increased caution" when visiting the UK and Sri Lanka, due to the threat of terrorism.

A Level 2 advisory was issued following the deadly attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday which killed more than 310 people and wounded nearly 500 others.

A Sri Lankan Islamist group known as National Thowheed Jamath is believed to be behind the attack, which targeted churches and hotels.

The warning to travellers states that “terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks” in both the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka.

The official notice warns that groups continue plotting possible attacks in the United Kingdom striking tourist locations and a host of other sites.

"Terrorists may attack with little or no warning," the chilling note reads.

The notice also highlights the risk of violence in Northern Ireland, which is says is"isolated" and focused primarily on police and military targets.

State Department Warnings have four levels with Level 4 being the highest, advising against all travel.