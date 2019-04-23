US State Department Warns Travellers To Exercise Caution When Visiting Sri Lanka Or The UK

23 April 2019, 07:56 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 07:57

The State Department warns travellers to be aware when travelling in the UK.
The State Department warns travellers to be aware when travelling in the UK. Picture: PA

The US Department of State has warned travellers to "exercise increased caution" when visiting the UK and Sri Lanka, due to the threat of terrorism.

A Level 2 advisory was issued following the deadly attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday which killed more than 310 people and wounded nearly 500 others.

A Sri Lankan Islamist group known as National Thowheed Jamath is believed to be behind the attack, which targeted churches and hotels.

The warning to travellers states that “terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks” in both the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka.

The official notice warns that groups continue plotting possible attacks in the United Kingdom striking tourist locations and a host of other sites.

"Terrorists may attack with little or no warning," the chilling note reads.

The notice also highlights the risk of violence in Northern Ireland, which is says is"isolated" and focused primarily on police and military targets.

State Department Warnings have four levels with Level 4 being the highest, advising against all travel.

The Travel Advisory
The Travel Advisory. Picture: US State Department

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

World number one snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten by amateur James Cahill

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to meet on Thursday, Kremlin confirms

Change UK reveal Rachel Johnson and Gavin Esler as European Parliament candidates

Bradley Welsh: Man arrested over murder of Trainspotting 2 actor

Revolutionary Phoenix aircraft can stay in the sky indefinitely, engineers say

The News Explained

Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?
Theresa May listens to Jeremy Corbyn's speech

Brexit: What Happens Next After Parliament Rejected All Four Options?
MPs will tonight have their second round of indicative votes on different Brexit proposals

Brexit Indicative Votes: What Are MPs Voting On Tonight?

Brexit

Brexit

Brexit: What Happens This Week In Parliament?