US sends thousands of troops to Europe amid tensions over Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers amid rising tensions with Russia, Inset: Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The US is sending about 2,000 troops to Poland and Germany, while 1,000 already based in Germany will move to Romania, amid growing fears Russia could invade Ukraine.

The move comes amid stalled talks with Russia over its military build-up at Ukraine's borders.

A senior official in President Joe Biden's government confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Mr Biden has said he will not put American troops in Ukraine, although the US is supplying the country with weapons to defend itself.

Russia insists it has no intention of initiating conflict and is willing to continue diplomatic efforts.

Earlier, the UK scrambled RAF jets to intercept four Russian military aircraft off the north of Scotland.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukraine on Tuesday, holding talks with Volodymyr Zelensky, the country's president.

He pledged £88 million to help build up Ukraine's "resilience" and reduce reliance on Russian energy supplies.

He said the UK stood "shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine" and pledged tough action on Russia the roughly 100,000 troops massed on the border were to invade.

Mr Biden had said recently he intended to provide additional US forces to Nato allies in eastern Europe as reassurance of American's commitment to treaty allies.

The Pentagon has also put about 8,500 US-based troops on higher alert for possible deployment to Europe as additional reassurance to allies, and officials have indicated the possibility that additional units could be placed on higher alert soon.

The US already has between 75,000 and 80,000 troops in Europe as permanently stationed forces and as part of regular rotations in places such as Poland.

Washington and Moscow have been at loggerheads over Ukraine, with little sign of a diplomatic path forward.

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have mounted in recent months after President Vladimir Putin deployed troops to areas near Ukraine's borders, including in neighbouring Belarus, backed by tanks, artillery, helicopters and warplanes.

Mr Putin on Tuesday accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia's central security demands but said Moscow is willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine.

His remarks suggested a potential Russian invasion may not be imminent and that at least one more round of diplomacy is likely.

Mr Zelenski said Ukraine has boosted its combat and armed forces capabilities, but underlined that "we think only about peace and de-occupation of (our) territories, solely through diplomatic means".

Mr Putin has demanded that Nato stop taking in new members and withdraw its troops and equipment from countries that joined the alliance since 1997, almost half its ranks.

In another leaked document linked to Nato, the 30 allies said they "reaffirm our commitment to Nato's Open Door policy", without specifically mentioning Ukraine.

Under Article 10 of Nato's founding treaty, other European countries may be invited in if they further the goals of European security.

At a Nato summit in 2008, leaders welcomed "Ukraine's and Georgia's Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in Nato", adding: "We agreed today that these countries will become members of Nato."

Russia invaded Georgia later that year, and in 2014 annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula. Around 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict that still simmers in eastern Ukraine.