US sends thousands of troops to Europe amid tensions over Ukraine

2 February 2022, 16:02

Ukrainian soldiers amid rising tensions with Russia, Inset: Joe Biden
Ukrainian soldiers amid rising tensions with Russia, Inset: Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The US is sending about 2,000 troops to Poland and Germany, while 1,000 already based in Germany will move to Romania, amid growing fears Russia could invade Ukraine.

The move comes amid stalled talks with Russia over its military build-up at Ukraine's borders.

A senior official in President Joe Biden's government confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Mr Biden has said he will not put American troops in Ukraine, although the US is supplying the country with weapons to defend itself.

READ MORE: 'Even children are laughing at him': Boris mocked by Russia as tensions rise over Ukraine

READ MORE: Boris Johnson 'faces 12k fines for party breaches' as two more Tories call for him to quit

Russia insists it has no intention of initiating conflict and is willing to continue diplomatic efforts.

Earlier, the UK scrambled RAF jets to intercept four Russian military aircraft off the north of Scotland.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukraine on Tuesday, holding talks with Volodymyr Zelensky, the country's president.

He pledged £88 million to help build up Ukraine's "resilience" and reduce reliance on Russian energy supplies.

He said the UK stood "shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine" and pledged tough action on Russia the roughly 100,000 troops massed on the border were to invade.

Mr Biden had said recently he intended to provide additional US forces to Nato allies in eastern Europe as reassurance of American's commitment to treaty allies.

The Pentagon has also put about 8,500 US-based troops on higher alert for possible deployment to Europe as additional reassurance to allies, and officials have indicated the possibility that additional units could be placed on higher alert soon.

The US already has between 75,000 and 80,000 troops in Europe as permanently stationed forces and as part of regular rotations in places such as Poland.

Washington and Moscow have been at loggerheads over Ukraine, with little sign of a diplomatic path forward.

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have mounted in recent months after President Vladimir Putin deployed troops to areas near Ukraine's borders, including in neighbouring Belarus, backed by tanks, artillery, helicopters and warplanes.

Mr Putin on Tuesday accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia's central security demands but said Moscow is willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine.

His remarks suggested a potential Russian invasion may not be imminent and that at least one more round of diplomacy is likely.

Mr Zelenski said Ukraine has boosted its combat and armed forces capabilities, but underlined that "we think only about peace and de-occupation of (our) territories, solely through diplomatic means".

Mr Putin has demanded that Nato stop taking in new members and withdraw its troops and equipment from countries that joined the alliance since 1997, almost half its ranks.

In another leaked document linked to Nato, the 30 allies said they "reaffirm our commitment to Nato's Open Door policy", without specifically mentioning Ukraine.

Under Article 10 of Nato's founding treaty, other European countries may be invited in if they further the goals of European security.

At a Nato summit in 2008, leaders welcomed "Ukraine's and Georgia's Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in Nato", adding: "We agreed today that these countries will become members of Nato."

Russia invaded Georgia later that year, and in 2014 annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula. Around 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict that still simmers in eastern Ukraine.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Northern Ireland minister orders halt to agri-food checks at ports required by Brexit deal

Four Insulate Britain protesters who glued themselves to court

Eco mob protesters who glued themselves to High Court steps jailed

The four girls were attacked across the Thamesmead area

Man, 24, arrested after four teenage girls sexually assaulted in space of one month

Thousands signed a petition opposing Raith Rovers' capture of David Goodwillie

Thousands sign petition calling for Raith Rovers to axe David Goodwillie after outrage

Scottish officials want to trim the bottoms off thousands of classroom doors

Scottish Government's £300,000 bill to trim 2,000 classroom doors because of Covid

Priti Patel said the messages show a cultural problem within the police force

Priti Patel blasts Cressida Dick for a "failure of leadership" over racism at the Met

Boris Johnson refused to withdraw his Savile comments during PMQs.

Boris Johnson refuses to withdraw controversial Savile jibe at Keir Starmer

Benjamin Mendy's trial date has been set

Rape trial date set for Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy

The RAF scrambled to intercept Russian Bear bombers

RAF jets scramble to intercept Russian 'Bear' bombers on approach to UK

Live
Boris faces PMQs days after damning Sue Gray report

Watch live: Boris faces PMQs days after damning Sue Gray report

The Duchess of Cambridge joined an England rugby training session at Twickenham

"I've got my kit on": The Queen passes Harry’s rugby patronages to Kate

Mason Greenwood has been released on bail

Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest on suspicion of rape and assault

Rachael Loftus is facing a cladding bill for her flat that is worth more than the property itself

Cladding crisis: 'My cladding bill is worth more than my flat,' says health professional

Tobias Ellwood and Anthony Mangnall said they were submitting letters of no confidence

Boris Johnson 'faces 12k fines for party breaches' as three more Tories call for him to go

Aerial footage shows the moment the double murderer was caught by police after a manhunt

Dramatic moment double killer is cornered by police as he is jailed for 40 years

Simon Cowell has just wrapped filming on Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell 'lucky to be alive' after second e-bike accident in 18 months

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Avenatti

Lawyer Avenatti told repeated lies to Stormy Daniels, theft trial told
Migration

Turkey: 12 migrants found frozen to death at Greek border

Jeff Zucker

CNN chief Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with co-worker
Alexander Vindman

Donald Trump Jr and allies sued by witness from first impeachment case
Italy San Remo Protest

Vatican condemns ‘profane’ fake baptism at music festival

Joe Biden

Biden sends troops to Poland, Germany and Romania as Russia tensions rise
Russia has slammed Liz Truss for making a geographical mistake.

Liz Truss savaged by Russia over 'stupidity and ignorance' in geography mix-up
Monica Vitti

‘Extraordinary’ Italian movie star Monica Vitti dies at 90

Dolly Parton and eminem

Dolly Parton, Eminem and Duran Duran among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Ukraine

US ‘could reach deal with Russia’ to ease tensions over missiles in Europe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Voters can drop Tories if Level Up promises are broken, Tory MP declares

Voters can drop Tories if Levelling Up promises are broken, Tory MP declares
Cross Question | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser
James O'Brien: 'Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does'

James O'Brien: Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does
Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report
Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons

Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons
Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question 01/02 | Watch again

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy
Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of''

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police