Breaking News

US to relax restrictions for vaccinated EU and UK travellers

20 September 2021, 15:05 | Updated: 20 September 2021, 15:17

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Daisy Stephens

The US will relax its restrictions for fully-vaccinated UK and EU travellers in November, according to reports.

The change will put an end to the 18-month travel ban imposed on UK and EU travellers by former US president Donald Trump.

It is unclear what the change will mean for unvaccinated travellers.

Joe Biden is reportedly set to make the announcement on Monday.

A UK Government source said they were still awaiting final details from Washington but "it looks like good news".

UK aviation sources were also anticipating a positive announcement.

Read more: Foreign visitors to the US will need to be fully-vaccinated under Biden's plans

Under current rules, most people from the UK and EU are banned from entering the US.

This story is being updated.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito

Search for boyfriend of Gabby Petito in Florida suspended

Russia University Shooting

Eight dead after gunman opens fire at Russian university

Spain Volcano

’20ft wall of lava’ from Spanish volcano heads towards the sea
Counting ballots

Pro-Kremlin party retains large majority in Russian parliament
Kosovo Serbia Tension

Kosovo deploys police at border amid tension over Serbian car licence plates
Boris Johnson has issued the criticism of the protesters who again brought the M25 to a standstill

PM insists M25 protesters do not do 'any favours to their cause' amid more disruption

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'You don't know the numbers!' Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly
A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester
'Women are bottom of the policy pile': Jess Phillips MP reacts to watchdog report

'Women are bottom of the policy pile': Jess Phillips MP reacts to watchdog report
Camilla Tominey blasts police for offering 'assistance' to Insulate Britain protesters

Camilla Tominey blasts police for offering 'assistance' to Insulate Britain protesters
Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up

Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up
UK playing 'subsidiary role' in AUKUS pact, French diplomat insists

UK playing 'subsidiary role' in AUKUS pact, French diplomat insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London