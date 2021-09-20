Breaking News

US to relax restrictions for vaccinated EU and UK travellers

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Daisy Stephens

The US will relax its restrictions for fully-vaccinated UK and EU travellers in November, according to reports.

The change will put an end to the 18-month travel ban imposed on UK and EU travellers by former US president Donald Trump.

It is unclear what the change will mean for unvaccinated travellers.

Joe Biden is reportedly set to make the announcement on Monday.

A UK Government source said they were still awaiting final details from Washington but "it looks like good news".

UK aviation sources were also anticipating a positive announcement.

Under current rules, most people from the UK and EU are banned from entering the US.

