USC to pay $852m to victims over abuse claims against gynaecologist George Tyndall

26 March 2021, 12:57

Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior court
Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior court. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The University of Southern California has agreed to pay more than 700 victims of an abusive gynaecologist $852 million in what is thought to be the largest pay out of its kind.

Lawyers for victims and USC announced the payments for claims against Dr George Tyndal, who faces 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university's student health centre.

The 74-year-old has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.

When combined with an earlier settlement of a separate class-action suit and other, smaller state court settlements, USC has agreed to pay out more than one billion dollars (£730 million) for claims against Tyndall, who worked at the school for nearly three decades.

Hundreds of women came forward to report their allegations to police but some of the cases fell outside the 10-year criminal statute of limitations, while others did not rise to the level of charges or lacked sufficient evidence to prosecute.

Still, he faces up to 64 years in prison if convicted.

Dr Tyndall worked at worked at USC for nearly three decades
Dr Tyndall worked at worked at USC for nearly three decades. Picture: PA

During a press conference on Thursday, multiple victims reported he did examinations without wearing gloves.

Other said he would make them undress while he was in the room, and one victim said he took photos of her for "research purposes".

Another said the damage he caused was "incalculable", and that despite her asking for a female attendant to be in the room, he sent the nurse away and proceeded to do the exam regardless.

"I felt so violated that I didn't go back to a gyno for five years afterwards," she added, saying she did not consider Tyndall to be a sexual predator initially, because she thought it was something she had done which invited him to "act inappropriately".

"In other words i blamed myself," and said she was "shocked and horrified" to learn he had continued his actions after she was gone.

 "USC knew about this predator and did not stop him from abusing women."

"I am deeply sorry for the pain experienced by these valued members of the USC community," USC President Carol L Folt said in a statement.

"We appreciate the courage of all who came forward and hope this much needed resolution provides some relief to the women abused by George Tyndall."

Several victims on Thursday called for criminal charges to be filed against USC administrators who knew of the allegations against Tyndall for decades and did not fire him.

Ms Folt took office later, in 2019, as part of an overhaul of USC leadership amid the unfolding gynaecologist and college entrance bribery scandals. USC and its insurers will cover the cost of the settlements.

The 852 million dollar civil settlement is believed to be the largest sexual abuse settlement against any university, according to the plaintiffs' attorneys, as well as the largest personal injury settlement against any college or university.

Latest News

See more Latest News

School pupils

Uptick in Covid infection rates among secondary school children, ONS data shows
Alex Salmond's new pro-independence party will be called the Alba Party

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond launches new pro-independence party
Egypt Suez Canal

Maritime traffic jam grows with more than 200 ships outside Suez Canal
People wearing face masks in Trafalgar Square, London.

UK Covid R number rises slightly to between 0.7 and 0.9

Severe Weather South

At least five dead after tornadoes rip across US Deep South

Egypt, Tahta: People gather to inspect damaged train cars after two passenger trains collided

Egypt train crash kills at least 32

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'
Nick Ferrari was incredulous when it came to this story

Nick Ferrari brands a police officer ticking off a pupil over a stolen biscuit as 'mad'
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has told LBC more about the plans for pub passports

'No immediate plan' to introduce Covid passports for pubs

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'
Shelagh Fogarty's says this caller's stalking story is the 'stuff of nightmares'

'The stuff of nightmares': Shelagh Fogarty left speechless at stalker victim's story
Nick Ferrari went about the interview in a different manner

Would you buy an electric vehicle from 'Honest Ed the car dealer'?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London