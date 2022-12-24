At least 19 dead amid wild winter storm buffeting 200 million people in the US

24 December 2022, 10:36

A winter storm is battering much of the US
A winter storm is battering much of the US. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

At least 19 people have died in incidents linked to a huge winter storm that is sweeping across much of the US in the run-up to Christmas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Several of those who have died were caught up in car crashes as vehicles skidded into major pile-ups in the states of Ohio and Kansas.

The storm, which arrived earlier this week, has brought down power lines and caused widespread flight cancellations.

The icy blast was nearly unprecedented in sheer size, stretching from the northern border all the way to the south of the country, from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande by Mexico.

Massive winter storm in USA
Massive winter storm in USA. Picture: Getty
Airlines cancelled thousands of flights
Airlines cancelled thousands of flights . Picture: Getty
Lake Erie waters wash over the shoreline
Lake Erie waters wash over the shoreline. Picture: Getty

About 60% of the US population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted well below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said.

Freezing rain coated much of the Pacific Northwest in a layer of ice, while people in the north east faced the threat of coastal and inland flooding.

Read more: Britain faces being battered by snow and ice in Arctic blast likened to dreaded 'Beast from the East'

The frigid temperatures and gusty winds were expected to produce "dangerously cold wind chills across much of the central and eastern US this holiday weekend", the weather service said, adding that conditions "will create a potentially life-threatening hazard for travellers that become stranded".

Snow in Flint, Michigan
Snow in Flint, Michigan. Picture: Getty
Firefighters with the Detroit Fire Department try to remove ice from their fire hoses
Firefighters with the Detroit Fire Department try to remove ice from their fire hoses. Picture: Getty
Vapor rises from the Chicago River
Vapor rises from the Chicago River. Picture: Getty

"In some areas, being outdoors could lead to frostbite in minutes," it said.

Late on Friday power outages were still affecting more than a million homes and businesses, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports.

As millions of Americans were travelling ahead of Christmas, more than 5,700 flights were cancelled on Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

Multiple roads were closed and crashes killed at least six people, officials said.

At least two people died in a massive pile-up involving 50 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike.

A person crosses the street in Chicago
A person crosses the street in Chicago. Picture: Getty

A Kansas City driver was killed on Thursday after skidding into a creek, and three others died on Wednesday in separate crashes on icy northern Kansas roads.

In Canada, WestJet cancelled all flights on Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport, as meteorologists warned of a potential once-in-a-decade weather event.

In Mexico, migrants camped near the US border in unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a Supreme Court decision on pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum.

Forecasters said a bomb cyclone - when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm - had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

Even people in Florida were braced for unusually chilly weather as rare freeze warnings were issued for large parts of the state over the holiday weekend.

Read more: Storm battered Britain: blackouts sweep the country as deluge sees roads submerged and trains cancelled

Calling it a "kitchen sink storm", New York governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency. In parts of New York City, tidal flooding inundated roads, homes and businesses on Friday.

In Boston, rain combined with a high tide flooded some central streets on Friday.

