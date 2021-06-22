Vaccines and testing could replace travel quarantine, Hancock tells LBC

22 June 2021, 09:04 | Updated: 22 June 2021, 09:09

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Matt Hancock has said he hopes quarantine for holidaymakers returning to the UK can be replaced by testing and two Covid jabs.

The Health Secretary said he wanted to move “forward in this area”, with the current traffic light system, which places countries in green, amber and red categories, coming under intense criticism.

He told Nick Ferrari: “The whole point of the vaccination programme is to be able to remove restrictions and for people to be able to be kept safe by the vaccine, rather than by these rules.

READ MORE: Holidaymakers scramble to get back from Portugal before quarantine begins

LBC VIEWS: The traffic light travel system was disastrous, Dean Dunham writes

“So we are working on a plan for double vaccinated people, using tests and to have that testing regime in place, instead of having to have to quarantine in some circumstances.”

When told by Nick that mixed messages over what can be expected from international travel were causing confusion, Mr Hancock said: “The position is very straightforward isn’t it... we’ve discussed before that we’re cautious about international travel and we’re cautious about international travel because we want to protect the freedoms we have at home.”

He added: “Because of the success of the vaccination programme at home we want to be very careful about international travel.”

But after raising the possibility of vaccines and testing being able to replace quarantine, he continued: “We’re working with the clinicians because we want to make sure the plan is safe and secure.”

The Health Secretary said he was unable to say when such a system might be in place, but added: “What I can tell you is that I’m in favour of moving forward in this area, I think it’s just another important part of replacing the protections from restrictions with the protections from a vaccine.”

“The main takeaway for every single person that’s listening, is that if you haven’t had the jab yet go and get the jab because that’s the best way you can make us all safe,” he said.

Mr Hancock said at this time the Government’s advice was still that people should not go on holiday to any countries except those on the green list.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dating app Bumble has given its staff a paid week off

Bumble gives staff paid week off to tackle 'collective burnout'
Under-18s can access the Report Remove tool on NSPCC's Childline website.

Children given 'world first' tool to prevent nude photos being shared online
Mice plagues usually happen when rain follows several years of drought (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Australian prison to be evacuated after mice move in

The bill has been opposed in demonstrations

Controversial police bill 'would restrict peaceful protests in a way inconsistent with human rights'
Terminology like white privilege could have contributed to neglect of white pupils, MPs have said

'National scandal': White working class pupils neglected by education system, MP tells LBC
A Sri Lankan policeman looks at a dead turtle that washed ashore in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Turtle carcasses wash ashore in Sri Lanka after ship fire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

MP condemns term 'white privilege' as "divisive and wrong"

MP condemns term 'white privilege' as "divisive and wrong"

Iain Dale asked the question during the regular Cross Question debate show

'Do you think Matt Hancock should resign?' Iain Dale questions ex-Tory MP
'Laurel Hubbard should be in the male category,' Fair Play for Women Director argues

'Laurel Hubbard should be in the male category,' Fair Play for Women Director argues
'I had to fight for my mother's dementia care', caller tells LBC

'I had to fight for my mother's dementia care', caller tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 21/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 21/06 Watch again

'We've been successful at sticking to dates,' says Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng

'We've been successful at sticking to dates,' says Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London